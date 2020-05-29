2020 May 29 10:28

Oil prices fall by over $1

Analysts say oil demand is still low

On 29 May 2020 (08:09, Moscow time), Brent Crude Oil futures price fell by 1.03% to $35.65 per barrel, Light (WTI) for June delivery fell by 1.57% to $33.18 per barrel.

On 12 April 2020, OPEC+ approved new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.