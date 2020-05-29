2020 May 29 13:09

Record engine powers world’s largest containership

HMM, the South Korean shipping company, has launched the first in a series of 12 ultra-large containerships that will each feature individual MAN B&W G95ME-C10.5 low-speed main engines. At 23,964 teu, the ‘HMM Algeciras’ is the world’s largest containership and is bound for a working life between Asia and Europe, MAN Energy Solutions said in its release.

While the engine’s power delivery has been adjusted downwards to achieve an optimal fuel consumption, the ME-C Mk 10.5 type is capable of delivering 6,870 kW per cylinder, making it the most powerful engine ever developed by MAN Energy Solutions’ Two-Stroke business. Physically, it measures almost 22 m in length, 18 m in height and 2,230 t in weight.



The MAN B&W 11G95ME-C engine has been built on a new Mk 10.5 platform, representing an update of its Mk 9.5 predecessor with improvements in performance, fuel consumption, emissions and cylinder condition. Among other features, the platform/engine comes equipped with MAN Energy Solutions’ new fuel-booster injection valve (FBIV), and top-controlled exhaust valve (TCEV). The HMM Algeciras will enjoy a reduction of 51% in CO2 emissions, compared with previous generations of container vessels, with the help of the new engine.

The HMM Algeciras was recently launched at the Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME) Okpo shipyard in Geoje, Korea. The newbuilding measures 400 metres in length and 61 meters in beam, and was ordered in August 2018 as part an order for 12 ultra-large containerships. DSME will ultimately construct seven such vessels with fellow South Korean building giant, Samsung Heavy Industries, taking care of the remainder. All twelve vessels are scheduled for delivery during 2020.

HSD Engine Co. Ltd. built the new engine in South Korea. The vessel is equipped with a hybrid version of an exhaust-gas scrubber that can run with both open and closed circuits, enabling compliance with IMO 2020 fuel regulations.