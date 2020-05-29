2020 May 29 11:03

LNG STS bunkering – ‚First-off‘ operations in France, Germany and Norway

The last couple of weeks saw several ‘industry first’ LNG ship-to-ship (STS) bunkering operations in 3 different European countries, TGE Marine said in its release.

In France Shell and Carnival carried out the first-ever ship-to ship LNG bunkering operation. On May 4th in the port of Marseille the Cruise Ship ‘Costa Smeralda’ received LNG from Anthony Veder’s Coral Methane operated under charter to Shell.

In German waters for the first time a product tanker received LNG as fuel via a STS bunker operation.



In Norway Heerema’s offshore crane vessel ‘Sleipnir’ received LNG from Gasum as shared via their linked-in channel.

TGE Marine supplied the cargo tanks and LNG handling system on the ‘Coral Methane’ as well as the LNG fuel gas systems and fuel gas tanks on the ‘Ramelia’ and ‘Sleipnir’.

For all three unpreceded operations TGE Marine congratulates all parties taking part in the successful completion.