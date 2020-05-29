  The version for the print

  • 2020 May 29 09:53

    Bunker prices are stable at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia

    Global oil prices continue going down in response to increase of US reserves

    According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

    Average price of IFO-380 HS - $140 pmt (-).

    Average price of MGO - $265 pmt (-$5).

    Average price of ULSFO - $240 pmt (-$5).

    Average VLSFO 0,5%  -  $238 pmt (+$3)

    Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam climbed by $6 on the average:

    - IFO-380 НS - $192
    -  MGO - $290
    - ULSFO 0,1% - $255
    - VLSFO 0,5% - $250

    The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

2020 May 29

11:03 LNG STS bunkering – ‚First-off‘ operations in France, Germany and Norway
10:28 Oil prices fall by over $1
10:09 DP World joins with TradeLens to digitize global supply chains
09:53 Bunker prices are stable at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:35 Baltic Dry Index on May 28
09:20 Konecranes to deliver third mobile harbor crane to South Australia
09:17 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, May 29
08:46 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to North Africa, Mediterranean and North Europe

2020 May 28

18:37 CMA CGM ends ESS from North Europe, Scandinavia & Poland to West Med, East Med, Adriatic & North Africa
18:07 PortXchange results in shorter idle times on departure at APM Terminals Rotterdam
17:24 Independent Container Line starts new service from Cork to USA
17:20 Antwerp@C investigates potential for halving CO2 emissions in Port of Antwerp by 2030
16:49 Nevsky Shipyard launches lead ferry of Project PV22, Admiral Gennady Nevelskoy
16:17 Finland's new Water Traffic Act enters into force in June
16:05 Lubrizol joins the Getting to Zero Coalition
15:56 Wärtsilä high-efficiency propulsion solutions selected for special high-speed ferry
15:46 ABP keeps Britain trading in the safest way possible
15:02 Bunker prices show no considerable changes at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
14:38 Bunkering tanker intended for Baikal lake delivered to the customer
14:00 WinGD wins type approval for biggest and most powerful ever dual-fuel engines
13:00 Gasum partners up with the sustainable transport solution provider company Samskip
12:30 More Konecranes BOXHUNTER RTGs to Vietnam
12:00 Konecranes and Fluidmesh join forces to deliver world-first 100% wireless Automated Rubber Tired Gantry crane system
11:30 EPS and Equinor set sights on a trio of newbuild LPG dual-fuel vessels
11:09 Boskalis awarded two dredging contracts in Finland
10:51 Oil prices continue going down
10:30 DNV GL releases first ever traceability standard for reclaimed plastic
10:09 Port of Stockholm announces arrival of the first container ship at Norvik Port
09:44 CMA CGM announces Overweight Surcharge (OWS) from Asia to North Europe
09:37 Baltic Dry Index on May 27
09:19 Rosmorport released young trout into Ladoga lake
08:54 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, May 28

2020 May 27

18:36 Nexans wins major subsea HVDC cable contract from Greece's Ariadne Interconnection S.P.S.A
18:06 The lock gate of the Pierre Vandammelock at the port of Port of Zeebrugge gets decoupled and transported to the inner harbour for renovation works
17:36 Sales of “Honesty” - device to measure the level of liquid in tanks - exceeds 1,000 units
17:06 ZIM posts Q1 2020 results
16:58 NOVATEK-Murmansk obtains resident status at Advanced Special Economic Zone
16:31 Transport Ministry addressed with proposal to introduce criteria for coal ports to be acknowledged as dedicated ones
16:04 UN agencies call for urgent action on crew changes and keyworker designation for sea and air workers
15:59 Cai Mep International Terminal welcomes maiden call of TP17 service
15:13 Traficom extends validity of certain seafarers’ competency and proficiency certificates
14:37 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches Pola Agata of Project RSD59
14:02 First global standard for ship hull cleaning essential for marine ecosystems
13:44 Experts consider development of autonomous shipping as advantage for seafarers
13:29 Introduction of autonomous cargo carriers en masse expected within five-ten years
13:02 DEME Offshore successfully completes the inter-array cable laying works at the SeaMade offshore wind farm
12:45 Industry experts discussed trial project on unmanned navigation in Russia
12:30 Multipurpose Reloading Complex in Ust-Luga: environmental performance conforms with standards
12:01 Payment term for sea port dues remains 30 days for the time being in the Port of Rotterdam
11:03 Wärtsilä upgrades the SCANTS Simulation Complex to provide advanced training at the United States Coast Guard Academy
10:32 Alexeev’s Hydrofoil Design Bureau launches fifth Valdai 45R hydrofoil for Nizhny Novgorod Region
10:05 Oil prices decrease by 0.17%-0.32%
10:03 HMM Algeciras, the largest container ship worldwide, on its way to Rotterdam
09:44 Baltic Dry Index on May 26
09:18 Bunker prices continue going up at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:11 CMA CGM announces Overweight Surcharge (OWS) from Asia to the Mediterranean & Black Sea
09:02 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, May 27
08:19 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Crystalia with Glencore

2020 May 26

18:32 Diana Shipping signs a term loan facility with ABN AMRO Bank to refinance two separate existing loans with the bank
18:06 Jotun hull skating solutions tested by Wallenius Wilhelmsen