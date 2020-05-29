2020 May 29 09:53

Bunker prices are stable at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia

Global oil prices continue going down in response to increase of US reserves

According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $140 pmt (-).

Average price of MGO - $265 pmt (-$5).

Average price of ULSFO - $240 pmt (-$5).

Average VLSFO 0,5% - $238 pmt (+$3)

Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam climbed by $6 on the average:

- IFO-380 НS - $192

- MGO - $290

- ULSFO 0,1% - $255

- VLSFO 0,5% - $250

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.