2020 May 29 10:09

DP World joins with TradeLens to digitize global supply chains

DP World, a leading enabler of global trade, has completed the early stages of integration with TradeLens a blockchain-based digital container logistics platform, jointly developed by A.P. Moller - Maersk and IBM, the company said in its release.

The collaboration between DP World and the TradeLens platform will help accelerate the digitization of global supply chains.

DP World aims to connect all its 82 marine and inland container terminals, as well as feeder companies and logistics divisions with TradeLens. In 2019 DP World’s terminals handled 71.2 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units) containers from around 70,000 vessels.

TradeLens brings together data from the entire global supply chain ecosystem including shippers, port operators and shipping lines. It also aims to modernise manual and paper-based documents, replacing them with blockchain enabled digital solutions.

For DP World the data from its integration with TradeLens will improve operational efficiency with earlier visibility of container flows across multiple carriers. Such visibility includes confirmation of the transport modality that follows the port stay for each container, which in heavy transhipment or rail ports enable better yard planning. It will also expand the capabilities of DP World’s digital platforms created to move online the management of logistics. The DF Alliance, SeaRates, LandRates and AirRates enable shippers to move cargo to and from anywhere at the click of a mouse, across DP World’s network and beyond.

TradeLens provides visibility across the entire supply chain, from booking to clearance to payments and is built on a wealth of input from the industry including direct integrations with more than 110 ports and terminals, 15+ customs authorities around the world and an increasing number of intermodal providers.



DP World has already connected Cochin Port (India) with the TradeLens platform via API technology. Plans to collaborate with other DP World business units, including the feeder line Unifeeder, have also been initiated.



About DP World

DP World is the leading enabler of global trade and an integral part of the supply chain with portfolio of more than 150 operations in over 50 countries across six continents.

DP World’s dedicated team of more than 50,000 employees from 120 countries build enduring relationships with governments, shipping lines, importers and exporters, communities, and many other essential constituents of the global supply chain, providing quality value-added services today and tomorrow.

Container handling is the company’s core business and generates more than half of its revenue. In 2018, DP World handled over 70 million TEU (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) across our portfolio.

About TradeLens

The TradeLens platform has been jointly developed by Maersk and IBM. TradeLens is an open and neutral industry platform underpinned by blockchain technology, supported by major players across the global shipping industry. The platform promotes the efficient, transparent and secure exchange of information in order to foster greater collaboration and trust across the global supply chain.

About A.P. Moller - Maersk

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As the global leader in shipping services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs roughly 80,000 people.