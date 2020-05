2020 May 28 18:37

CMA CGM ends ESS from North Europe, Scandinavia & Poland to West Med, East Med, Adriatic & North Africa

CMA CGM has announced the Emergency Space Surcharge of EUR 50 per TEU applicable since March 1st, 2020 from North Europe, Scandinavia & Poland to West Med, East Med, Adriatic & North Africa (Morocco excepted) is to be cancelled as from June 15th, 2020.