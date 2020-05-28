2020 May 28 15:46

ABP keeps Britain trading in the safest way possible

Safety always comes first at ABP, and this hasn’t changed during the pandemic. ABP have been working hard to keep Britain trading, in the safest way possible, the company says in its press release.

Every vessel visiting the Humber must submit a Health Declaration, prior to arrival. If in the unfortunate case that a ship reports a suspected case of Covid-19, then an individual risk assessment is carried out in consultation with the Port Health Authority, and Public Health England.

"As the Harbour Authority it would be easy for ABP to just turn the ship away; however, we feel we have wider responsibility to consider the strategic importance of the ship to the UK as a whole” says Dafydd Williams, Group Head of Marketing and Communications.

With the Port of Immingham handling 10% of the UK’s energy this could be a vital cog missing from the machine.

He continued: “For example, this could be a vessel involved in offshore windfarm operations supporting the National Grid which in turn keeps our lights on at home and more importantly in our hospitals. We also have a responsibility to consider the welfare of the ships crews.”

ABP’s procedures involve actions such as, ensuring that the seafarer displaying any of the COVID-19 symptoms are confined to their cabin. That means communal areas are thoroughly cleaned down, there is a safe access route for the pilot, and social distancing is maintained on-board.

ABP is incredibly proud to say that during these difficult times their keyworkers, which include: marine pilots, launch crews, vessel traffic system operators (who operate like air traffic control but for ships), port control officers, lock operators and operations staff, have shown a great amount of professionalism, dedication and commitment.

Facing up to the many challenges of operating during a pandemic in such a positive way, has kept that vital link in the UK supply chain which is quite literally keeping Britain trading.