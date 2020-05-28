2020 May 28 14:00

WinGD wins type approval for biggest and most powerful ever dual-fuel engines

WinGD (Winterthur Gas & Diesel) has received type approval for the biggest and most powerful LNG-fuelled engines ever built. Class society Bureau Veritas awarded the approval for WinGD’s dual-fuelled 12X92DF engines, the first series of which is currently being built by China State Shipbuilding Corp (CSSC) and will power nine ultra-large container ships (ULCS) owned by the CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics. These vessels will become the largest container ships powered by liquefied natural gas and represent a significant step on the path to the energy transition of the shipping industry.



The type approval was awarded following a series of extensive full-load tests in diesel and gas operation. A virtual ceremony on May 26 with guests joining from Beijing, Shanghai, Marseille, Paris and Winterthur marked the landmark moment for the ground-breaking engine technology, which has brought the use of LNG as a marine fuel into an entirely new vessel sector.



In a statement, CMA CGM said: “The certification ceremony marks a new stage in the construction of the CMA CGM’s nine 23,000-TEU LNG-powered vessels. These vessels are the world’s largest containerships powered by LNG. CMA CGM’s ground-breaking choice in favour of LNG is a major step forward and a clear illustration of our resolute commitment to environmental protection and to the energy transition of the maritime industry. This certification is a major milestone as it marks the recognition of the technological efficiency of our dual-fuel engine project.”



The development of the X92DF engine builds on the expertise and experience gained from more than 500,000 operating hours for WinGD’s market-leading X-DF dual-fuel engine technology. That landmark comes just under four years since the first engine went into service, highlighting the rapid uptake and remarkable reliability of WinGD’s low-pressure concept.



WinGD has received 320 orders for their X-DF engines including 60 in operation. The X-DF has been the best-selling dual-fuel low-speed engine technology in the maritime market since the second half of 2017. As well as the first gas-fuelled ULCSs, WinGD’s low-pressure X-DF technology also powers the first LNG-fuelled Aframax shuttle tankers with VOC recovery and very large crude oil carriers.

Добавить в Словарь Новый список слов для Индонезийский -> Русский... Создать новый список слов...

Копировать