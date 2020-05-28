2020 May 28 13:00

Gasum partners up with the sustainable transport solution provider company Samskip

Gasum has partnered up with Samskip, a Rotterdam-based shipping company. The company owns two single fuel vessels Samskip Kvitbjorn and Samskip Kvitnos powered entirely by liquefied natural gas (LNG), the company said in its release.

The partnership with Gasum allows Samskip to bunker LNG in Risavika, Norway. As Gasum’s LNG-plant is located just 200 meters from the quayside, fresh and cold LNG can be bunkered swiftly and safely directly from the plant through a loading arm. Gasum is also supporting Samskip’s door-to-door-logistics on land and at sea.

Samskip Kvitbjorn and Samskip Kvitnos perform liner shipping between Rotterdam and Norway, travelling all the way to the Europe’s most northern town Hammerfest. The vessels are high-capacity and ocean-going and work on a regular route with fixed schedules.

The vessels are equipped with Rolls Royce single fuel LNG engines. Using single fuel engines is still quite rare, and the progressive technology has earned the vessels several awards nominations i.e. Next Generation Ship Award and GREEN4SEA Technology Award.

Using liquefied natural gas as a maritime fuel reduces emissions significantly compared to conventional fuel, such as heavy fuel oil. The use of LNG improves local air quality and reduces greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by up to 20 per cent when compared to conventional fuel. LNG is the most environmentally friendly fossil shipping fuel, meeting both current and long-term environmental requirements set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).



The energy company Gasum is a Nordic gas sector and energy market expert. Gasum offers cleaner energy and energy market expert services for industry and for combined heat and power production as well as cleaner fuel solutions for road and maritime transport. The company helps its customers to reduce their own carbon footprint as well as that of their customers. Together with its partners, Gasum promotes development towards a carbon-neutral future on land and at sea. The Gasum Group has around 350 employees in Finland, Norway and Sweden. The company’s revenue totaled €1,128 million in 2019. Gasum is owned by the State of Finland.

Добавить в Словарь Новый список слов для Английский -> Русский... Создать новый список слов...

Копировать