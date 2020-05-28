2020 May 28 12:30

More Konecranes BOXHUNTER RTGs to Vietnam

Konecranes has won another order from Ben Nghe Port in Vietnam for two BOXHUNTER RTG cranes. The cranes will be delivered in cooperation with Telin Group JSC in April of 2021. The order was booked in March 2020, the company said in its release.

Ben Nghe Port has been operating two Konecranes BOXHUNTER RTGs since 2017, and the cranes have been instrumental in the port’s growth. Ben Nghe is centrally located on the Saigon River in Ho Chi Minh City, and serves both domestic and international container traffic.



The BOXHUNTER RTG is ready for the future with a modern operating concept that puts the operator down in a cabin at the truck lane, close to the truck loading and unloading action. Ben Nghe’s new BOXHUNTERs will be fully-electric 16-wheel machines, powered by cable reel like its current BOXHUNTERs. They will stack 1-over-5 containers high with an operating width of 6 containers plus truck lane. They will be equipped with GPS-based auto-steering and TRUCONNECT® remote technical support.

