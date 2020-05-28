2020 May 28 11:30

EPS and Equinor set sights on a trio of newbuild LPG dual-fuel vessels

EPS and Equinor have agreed on a time charter for three newbuild LPG dual-fuel propulsion MGCs, which are slated for delivery in 2022 from Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, the company said in its release. The deal is in line with EPS’ Environmental, Social & Governance Policy, which calls for the use of alternative marine fuels as a means to lower the industry’s carbon footprint.

These state-of-the-art vessels will pave the way towards decarbonisation by emitting significantly lower greenhouse gases and will be IMO compliant years ahead of schedule. The construction and management of these vessels firmly place EPS and Equinor at the forefront of the shipping industry’s agenda to preserve the environment for future generations.



This landmark deal solidifies EPS’ position as a leader in the niche medium-size LPG segment by adding to its existing fleet of 11 gas carriers. These 11 vessels include the three LPG tankers acquired from Neu in September 2019 and the delivery of two MGCs from Hyundai Mipo Dockyard earlier this year.