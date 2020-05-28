2020 May 28 10:30

DNV GL releases first ever traceability standard for reclaimed plastic

The public DNV GL standard provides a best practice to verify the authenticity (Chain of Custody) of abandoned ocean and river plastic and build consumer trust in new products made from reclaimed plastic.



Plastic garbage in needs to take place is massive and requires ground-breaking technology and significant resources. Moreover, extracting the plastic from oceans and rivers is only one the first step in making our oceans and rivers is one of our biggest threats to our world’s waters. There is currently over trillion pieces of plastic in our oceans with an estimated 8 million pieces added every day. The scale at which the cleanup a needed shift from a linear to a circular plastic future.

A product or company’s sustainability efforts and performance, even if considerable, can be completely secret or difficult to share with consumers in a trusted way. Moreover, there may be a need to distinguish against wrongful claims of authenticity or share of reclaimed plastic in products. To address this problem and build confidence into the circular ocean plastic economy, The Ocean Cleanup connected with DNV GL.



The DNV GL standard is the first of its kind, guaranteeing the authenticity, origin and amount of reclaimed plastic in a product. This kind of traceability and transparency must be built from the start of the value chain, requiring an end-to-end verification process from extraction offshore to the onshore landing, transportation, manufacturing and sales.

While The Ocean Cleanup was the first to apply the best practices, the standard is public and available to any organization for application and certification. Any organization wanting to have its plastic certified must first understand the standard’s requirements and implement compliant processes along the entire value chain or parts thereof. The verification process ensures full traceability of collected abandoned plastic allowing consumers themselves to check authenticity when buying the product.