  • 2020 May 28 09:44

    CMA CGM announces Overweight Surcharge (OWS) from Asia to North Europe

    CMA CGM has announced the following Overweight Surcharge applicable until further notice:
    Effective June 1st, 2020 (Loading date):
     From all Asian ports (including Japan, South East Asia & Bangladesh)
     To all North European ports (including the UK & the full range from Portugal to Finland/Estonia)
     Cargo: 20' Dry with cargo gross weight exceeding 18 tons
     Quantum: USD 150 per 20'
     Payment: as per freight

