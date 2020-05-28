2020 May 28 09:44

CMA CGM announces Overweight Surcharge (OWS) from Asia to North Europe

CMA CGM has announced the following Overweight Surcharge applicable until further notice:

Effective June 1st, 2020 (Loading date):

From all Asian ports (including Japan, South East Asia & Bangladesh)

To all North European ports (including the UK & the full range from Portugal to Finland/Estonia)

Cargo: 20' Dry with cargo gross weight exceeding 18 tons

Quantum: USD 150 per 20'

Payment: as per freight