-
2020 May 28 09:44
CMA CGM announces Overweight Surcharge (OWS) from Asia to North Europe
CMA CGM has announced the following Overweight Surcharge applicable until further notice:
Effective June 1st, 2020 (Loading date):
From all Asian ports (including Japan, South East Asia & Bangladesh)
To all North European ports (including the UK & the full range from Portugal to Finland/Estonia)
Cargo: 20' Dry with cargo gross weight exceeding 18 tons
Quantum: USD 150 per 20'
Payment: as per freight0 Links
Другие новости по темам: CMA CGM