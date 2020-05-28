2020 May 28 09:19

Rosmorport released young trout into Ladoga lake

The second release of young fish was held by the FSUE “Rosmorport” North-Western Basin Branch on May 19-20, 2020 within the compensatory measures taken after the dredging operations, Rosmorport says in its press release.

Earlier, over 10.000 samples of young Atlantic salmon were released to the Neva River of the Baltic Sea basin.

This time over 46.000 samples of young trout have been released into the lake Ladoga under supervision of state competent authorities.

The average weight of trout planted at the specialized fish farm was a little over 41 grams.

The branch spent over 15 million Rubles to take compensatory measures related to carrying out dredging operations in the water area of the seaport of Ust-Luga while building a transshipment export terminal for mineral resource storage.

The remaining four releases of young fish due to be held in 2020 are scheduled for the end of May. Then over 144.000 samples of young Atlantic salmon will be released to the Neva River.