    UN agencies call for urgent action on crew changes and keyworker designation for sea and air workers

    From the middle of June 2020, around 150,000 seafarers a month will require international flights to ensure crew changeovers can take place. Half of these seafarers need to be repatriated home by aircraft, the other half will be joining ships, IMO said in its release.

    The heads of the maritime, labour and aviation organizations of the United Nations have issued a plea for urgent action on crew changes and for keyworker designation so that sea and air workers can be relieved and repatriated in a safe way during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    In a joint statement, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), International Maritime Organization (IMO) and International Labour Organization (ILO) advised that from the middle of June 2020, around 150,000 seafarers a month will require international flights to ensure crew changeovers can take place. Half of these seafarers need to be repatriated home by aircraft, the other half will be joining ships.

    Due to COVID-19 restrictions, large numbers of seafarers, as well as crews of fishing vessels, have had to extend their service on board ships after many months at sea, unable to be replaced or repatriated after long tours of duty. This is unsustainable, both for the safety and wellbeing of seafarers and the safe operation of maritime trade.

    The three Organizations urge "key worker" designation for seafarers, marine personnel, fishing vessel personnel, offshore energy sector personnel, aviation personnel, air cargo supply chain personnel, and service provider personnel at airports and ports, regardless of nationality. Governments are urged to exempt these personnel from travel restrictions, to ensure crew changes can be carried out and that they have access to emergency medical treatment and, if necessary, to facilitate emergency repatriation.

    The joint statement says Governments and relevant national and local authorities should implement already-agreed guidance, issued by ICAO, IMO, ILO and the World Health Organization (WHO), including on keyworker designation. This includes permitting seafarers, marine personnel, fishers and offshore energy sector personnel to disembark and embark ships in port and transit through their territory (i.e. to an airport) for the purpose of crew changes and repatriation; and implementing appropriate approval and screening protocols.

    Earlier this month, IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim endorsed a series of protocols developed by a broad cross-section of global maritime industry associations to ensure that ship crew changes can take place safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    More than 80% of global trade by volume is moved by maritime transport, which is the lifeblood of the global economy, and is dependent on the two million seafarers who operate the world's merchant ships.

    The joint statement was signed by Fang Liu, Secretary General International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO); Kitack Lim, Secretary-General International Maritime Organization (IMO); and Guy Ryder, Director-General International Labour Organization (ILO).
     
    IMO – the International Maritime Organization – is the United Nations specialized agency with responsibility for the safety and security of shipping and the prevention of marine pollution by ships.

