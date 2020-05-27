2020 May 27 13:44

Experts consider development of autonomous shipping as advantage for seafarers

Autonomous shipping does not threaten seafaring as a profession



Introduction of autonomous shipping ensures higher comfort and, what is more significant, higher safety for seafarers, Alexander Pinskiy, General Director of Industry Association MARINET and the project lead, said at the videoconference “Autonomous ships – progress or blind lane?” organized by PortNews Media Group.

According to the speaker, some of seafarers will be involved as “maritime special forces” – emergency teams ready to board ships for controlling them manually or for responding to any possible problems.

Read more about the event >>>>



