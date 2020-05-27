-
2020 May 27 13:29
Introduction of autonomous cargo carriers en masse expected within five-ten years
Shipping companies will be able to commence operation of Russian-flagged autonomous vessels from 2021
As Marinet member Vitaly Klyuev, Advisor to Pola-Invest LLC, told during the videoconference “Autonomous ships – progress or blind lane?” organized by PortNews Media Group, introduction of autonomous ships en masse is expected in the world on the horizon of five-ten years.
According to him, ship owners are to benefit from saving on crew costs which can account for up to a half of all operational expenses.
Read more about the event >>>>
Другие новости по темам: autonomous shipping, Marinet, unmanned navigation