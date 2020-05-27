2020 May 27 13:29

Introduction of autonomous cargo carriers en masse expected within five-ten years

Shipping companies will be able to commence operation of Russian-flagged autonomous vessels from 2021



As Marinet member Vitaly Klyuev, Advisor to Pola-Invest LLC, told during the videoconference “Autonomous ships – progress or blind lane?” organized by PortNews Media Group, introduction of autonomous ships en masse is expected in the world on the horizon of five-ten years.

According to him, ship owners are to benefit from saving on crew costs which can account for up to a half of all operational expenses.

