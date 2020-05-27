2020 May 27 12:30

Multipurpose Reloading Complex in Ust-Luga: environmental performance conforms with standards

Multipurpose Reloading Complex LLC (MRC) operating in the port of Ust-Luga (Leningrad Region) has summarized the results of its environmental monitoring from the beginning of 2020. The research results show no above-limit impact of the terminal activities on the environment, the company says in a press release.

Specialists of the accredited laboratories conduct a regular monitoring of dust / soot / nitrogen oxide / sulphur / manganese compounds / saturated hydrocarbons content in the air. There are 12 parameters for evaluation of air quality with the frequency of noise measurements increased from quarterly to monthly. Ecologists were also controlling the quality of natural and sewage waters as well as the level of acoustic load on the adjacent territory.

In the 1st quarter of 2020, MRC allocated over RUB 658,000 for environmental monitoring, 85% more than in the same period of 2019. All in all, allocations under this year’s environmental programme exceeded RUB 758,000.

Among the company’s key activities focused on environment protection is the expansion of its fleet of ecological equipment. In 2020, the company will acquire two mobile units for suppressing dust while handling loose cargo. MRC earlier put into operation three local sprinkling units for multipurpose grabbing equipment. They ensure high level of environment protection at the terminal.