  The version for the print

  • 2020 May 27 14:02

    First global standard for ship hull cleaning essential for marine ecosystems

    BIMCO, the world’s largest shipping association, has moved a step closer to finishing a global set of guidelines needed to protect the marine environment from invasive species and reduce CO2 emissions. Currently, there is no common global standard for cleaning ships’ hulls to avoid transferring invasive aquatic species, nor for the potentially damaging debris washed off in the process.

    Every time one of the world’s 80,000 large merchant ships calls at a port, it brings foreign aquatic species on the submerged parts of the ship, also known as fouling. In a country like Australia alone, around 30,000 commercial port calls are carried out every year and if their hulls aren’t fairly clean organisms can move from one continent to another, transferring invasive species between marine environments and potentially harm local aquatic ecosystems. The organisms growing on the hull also increase drag and reduce fuel efficiency of the ship by as much as 35%, leading to higher fuel bills and more CO2 emissions.

    To ensure that hull cleaning can be carried out in a safe and environmentally sustainable way in the future, a global standard is essential.

    For shipowners, the lack of a common set of global rules creates economic and administrative headaches. Countries like Australia and New Zealand, as well as regions such as Hawaii and California, have already implemented regulation on biofouling on ships arriving in their waters, or are in the process of doing so, as some of the first. But without a clear, international standard for cleaning, ports will have difficulty identifying which companies clean the ship hulls sufficiently and collect the debris that is washed off the ship to a satisfactory standard. And the same goes for shipowners.

    There are additional benefits of a global standard:
     It will collect materials removed from the ship and thus reduce the pollution from heavy metals and paint flakes released into the ocean during underwater cleaning
     It will reduce the risk to divers cleaning the hulls
     It will maintain the performance of the anti-fouling systems (ie hull paint)

    BIMCO’s aim is to make a standard that is acknowledged by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the UN-body that governs global shipping.

    Sørensen heads a working group that consists of shipowners, paint manufacturers and hull cleaning companies. The group recently sent the first draft of the cleaning standard to a reference group that includes scientists and government regulators. The next step is practical tests of the standard done with a hull cleaning company and a shipowner, which is scheduled to take place during 2020.

    An approval standard will address minimum requirements on approving in-water cleaners based on testing verified by accredited laboratories and certificates issued by internationally recognized classification societies. A certificate based on an approval will show that the equipment and the procedures of in-water cleaners of good quality.

    The approval standard is still under development and ultimately, BIMCO would ask IMO for adoption of the standard. Such a process would take two to three years.

    Commercial diving is comparatively dangerous. In the UK, the fatality rate for commercial divers, according to figures published in 2010 by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), ranges from 20 to 40 per 100,000. This risk factor is 12.3 to 24.7 times higher than that of the construction sector.

    About BIMCO
    BIMCO is the world's largest international shipping association, with around 1,900 members in more than 120 countries, representing around 60% of the world’s tonnage.

Другие новости по темам: BIMCO  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 May 27

18:36 Nexans wins major subsea HVDC cable contract from Greece's Ariadne Interconnection S.P.S.A
18:06 The lock gate of the Pierre Vandammelock at the port of Port of Zeebrugge gets decoupled and transported to the inner harbour for renovation works
17:36 Sales of “Honesty” - device to measure the level of liquid in tanks - exceeds 1,000 units
17:06 ZIM posts Q1 2020 results
16:58 NOVATEK-Murmansk obtains resident status at Advanced Special Economic Zone
16:31 Transport Ministry addressed with proposal to introduce criteria for coal ports to be acknowledged as dedicated ones
16:04 UN agencies call for urgent action on crew changes and keyworker designation for sea and air workers
15:59 Cai Mep International Terminal welcomes maiden call of TP17 service
15:13 Traficom extends validity of certain seafarers’ competency and proficiency certificates
14:37 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches Pola Agata of Project RSD59
14:02 First global standard for ship hull cleaning essential for marine ecosystems
13:44 Experts consider development of autonomous shipping as advantage for seafarers
13:29 Introduction of autonomous cargo carriers en masse expected within five-ten years
13:02 DEME Offshore successfully completes the inter-array cable laying works at the SeaMade offshore wind farm
12:45 Industry experts discussed trial project on unmanned navigation in Russia
12:30 Multipurpose Reloading Complex in Ust-Luga: environmental performance conforms with standards
12:01 Payment term for sea port dues remains 30 days for the time being in the Port of Rotterdam
11:03 Wärtsilä upgrades the SCANTS Simulation Complex to provide advanced training at the United States Coast Guard Academy
10:32 Alexeev’s Hydrofoil Design Bureau launches fifth Valdai 45R hydrofoil for Nizhny Novgorod Region
10:05 Oil prices decrease by 0.17%-0.32%
10:03 HMM Algeciras, the largest container ship worldwide, on its way to Rotterdam
09:44 Baltic Dry Index on May 26
09:18 Bunker prices continue going up at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:11 CMA CGM announces Overweight Surcharge (OWS) from Asia to the Mediterranean & Black Sea
09:02 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, May 27
08:19 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Crystalia with Glencore

2020 May 26

18:32 Diana Shipping signs a term loan facility with ABN AMRO Bank to refinance two separate existing loans with the bank
18:06 Jotun hull skating solutions tested by Wallenius Wilhelmsen
17:31 Bunker prices are going up at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
17:05 CMA CGM ends PSS for exports from West Med, North Europe, Scandinavia & Poland, Baltic, Italy Adriatic & Black Sea to Mayotte, Seychelles, Comoros & Madagascar outports
16:30 Damen announces Electric Cutter Suction Dredger 650
16:05 Aker Solutions starts CCS test program at Preem refinery in Sweden
15:35 Norsepower Rotor Sail installation completed on Scandlines ferry in just hours
15:01 Baltiysky Zavod lays down forth 60-MW icebreaker of Project 22220
13:59 Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and LNG Terminal Wilhelmshaven sign a contract to build and charter an LNG terminal ship
13:42 RF Government approves Customs Service Development Strategy till 2030
13:15 Rospotrebnadzor issues guidelines on prevention of COVID-19 spread for sea and river passenger ports and terminals
12:37 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard starts cutting steel for construction of first passenger ship of Project А45-90.2
11:58 Vostochny Port invests RUB 850 million in completion of wind and dust protection facilities
10:40 A.P. Moller - Maersk, DSV Panalpina, DFDS, SAS and Ørsted join forces on an ambitious sustainable fuel project
10:04 Oil prices rise by 1.97%-3.43%
09:49 Cai Mep International Terminal welcomes the first maiden call of TP17 service deployed by 2M alliance
09:43 4 Caspian Ports discussed joint measures to combat COVID-19 pandemic
09:21 LUKOIL installs accommodation platform jacket at v.i. Grayfer field
08:47 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, May 26

2020 May 25

17:46 Transit cargo flow by Primorye 2 ITC to Zarubino port surged by 64.8%
17:20 Wilson ASA enters into agreement with Arkon Shipping to strengthen European presence
16:42 Oboronlogistics took part in RF Transport Ministry’s meeting
16:18 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO rose to RUB 6,405 in RF spot market
15:55 RF Government bans imports of diesel and marine fuel
15:30 Second shallow-draft dry cargo barge of Project RDB20, Belmax 10, floated out
15:04 Upgrading of Wärtsilä FuelFlex Injection Control Unit enables reliable operation with low-sulphur fuels
14:14 UN must persuade governments to adopt crew change protocols or risk ‘humanitarian disaster’ - ICS
13:14 Port of Melbourne appoints Shaun Mooney to lead commercial operations
12:13 APM Terminals Algeciras connects to the national 66KV energy network
11:51 Global Ports handles first batch of BMWs in Saint Petersburg under its contract with ROLF SCS
11:33 Russia's Main Department of State Expertise approves construction of MSCC Bronka terminal
11:00 Drone delivers package to vessel in the port of Rotterdam for the first time
10:55 Austal Vietnam launches first vessel - 94 metre catamaran ferry for Trinidad and Tobago
10:12 C&C Marine and Repair increases its production capacity