2020 May 27 13:02

DEME Offshore successfully completes the inter-array cable laying works at the SeaMade offshore wind farm

DEME Offshore successfully completed the inter-array cable laying works at the SeaMade offshore wind farm with its cable installation vessel ‘Living Stone’ operating at peak production levels, the company said in its release.

DEME Offshore was responsible for the Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) of the 64 inter-array cables. With a total length of 71.2 km, the cables were successfully loaded out on ‘Living Stone’ and cable laying works were completed in record time. Due to several innovative features on board especially developed for inter-array cable load-out and installation, ‘Living Stone’ operated at peak production levels, laying up to three cables per day.

This unique cable installation vessel features a double firing line, unrivalled quadrant track length, a quadrant upending frame, an inboard cable buffering system and the newly installed Cable Protection System (CPS) storage system which was deployed for the first time at the SeaMade project. These innovations prove to greatly enhance installation efficiency and will enable record cable installation production levels on future projects.

