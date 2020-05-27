  The version for the print

  2020 May 27

    DEME Offshore successfully completes the inter-array cable laying works at the SeaMade offshore wind farm

    DEME Offshore successfully completed the inter-array cable laying works at the SeaMade offshore wind farm with its cable installation vessel ‘Living Stone’ operating at peak production levels, the company said in its release.

    DEME Offshore was responsible for the Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) of the 64 inter-array cables. With a total length of 71.2 km, the cables were successfully loaded out on ‘Living Stone’ and cable laying works were completed in record time. Due to several innovative features on board especially developed for inter-array cable load-out and installation, ‘Living Stone’ operated at peak production levels, laying up to three cables per day.

    This unique cable installation vessel features a double firing line, unrivalled quadrant track length, a quadrant upending frame, an inboard cable buffering system and the newly installed Cable Protection System (CPS) storage system which was deployed for the first time at the SeaMade project. These innovations prove to greatly enhance installation efficiency and will enable record cable installation production levels on future projects.

    About DEME Group

    DEME is a world leader in the highly specialised fields of dredging, solutions for the offshore energy market, environmental and infra marine works. The company can build on more than 140 years of know-how and experience is a front runner in innovation and new technologies.

    While the company’s roots are in Belgium, DEME has built a strong presence in all of the world’s seas and continents, operating in more than 90 countries worldwide. DEME can rely on 5,200 highly skilled professionals across the globe. With a versatile and modern fleet of over 100 vessels, backed by a broad range of auxiliary equipment, the company can provide solutions for even the most complex projects.

    DEME achieved a turnover of 2.62 billion euros in 2019.

