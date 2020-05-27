2020 May 27 10:32

Alexeev’s Hydrofoil Design Bureau launches fifth Valdai 45R hydrofoil for Nizhny Novgorod Region

The ships will leave for their maiden voyages as soon the epidemiological situation allows



On 26 May 2020, Alexeev’s Hydrofoil Design Bureau (Nizhny Novgorod Region) launched the fifth Valdai 45R hydrofoil, says press center of the Nizhny Novgorod Government.

The event held in Chkalovsk was attended by Pavel Savateyev, Minister of Transport and Motor Roads of the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

“We have ambitious plans for these vessels. The only Valdai ship carried more than 4,000 passengers last year. About 10 routes for these ships have been developed by today. First of all, we are set to revive the proven-in-use routes (to Gorodets and Makaryev) and to develop a multimodal route from the airport to the Nizhny Novgorod center. In the airport, passengers can take a shuttle bus to the Southern berth and then get to the city center by Valdai. It is not only more interesting and more beautiful, but it is also a faster way”, said Pavel Savateyev.

Ships of Valdai 45R design can accommodate 45 passengers and 2 crewmembers. Their speed is up to 75 km/h and cruising range is up to 550 km. It is a passenger hydrofoil of the new generation built at the production facilities of Alexeev’s HDB with involvement of modern equipment and materials. It was 20 ago that Alexeev’s HDB was building a ship of that size at its own production facilities.

The ship’s length is 21.3 m, width – 5.2 m, speed – 60 km/h, passenger capacity – 45 persons, cruising range – 400 km, crew – 2 persons.

Ships intended for operation in Nizhny Novgorod are being built under the state programme of the Russian Federation “Development of shipbuilding and facilities for offshore fields in 2013−2030”. Eight Valdai 45R hydrofoils have been built do far with three more under construction.

Besides, the company is also implementing an export contract for 6 ships of that kind. Two of them are to be delivered to Taiwan.

Sergey Italyantsev, Director General of Alexeev’s Hydrofoil Design Bureau, commented: “This type of transport is quite popular worldwide. Such ships are economically efficient and commercially attractive. That will let load HDB with more orders”.

Nizhny Novgorod Governor Gleb Nikitin earlier ordered to revive regular passenger transportation in the region

The lead ship of Valdai 45R design was presented in May 2018, at the Saint-Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). In 2019, the ship carried over 4,000 passengers (3,120 passengers on the Nizhny Novgorod – Gorodets – Nizhny Novgorod route and 1,040 – on the Nizhny Novgorod – Makaryevo – Nizhny Novgorod route).

AO Alekseev`s Design Bureau has been building high-speed civil, dual-purpose and military vehicles based on various hydrodynamic principles for more than 65 years. These are hovercraft and hydrofoils, air cavity craft and gliding boats with different bottom configuration, multipurpose platforms and ekranoplanes. More than 8,000 passenger ships and boats have been built to the design of Alekseev`s Bureau to date. They are in operation in 35 countries worldwide.

