2020 May 27 10:03

HMM Algeciras, the largest container ship worldwide, on its way to Rotterdam

On Wednesday 3 June, HMM Algeciras will call on Rotterdam during its maiden voyage. Around 2 p.m., the vessel will be mooring at Rotterdam World Gateway (RWG) in Amaliahaven to transfer containers. Algeciras is the most recent vessel to hold the title of world’s largest container ship, Port of Rotterdam said in its release.

At maximum capacity, the ship carries slightly more 20-foot containers than its predecessor MSC Gülsün: 23,964 TEU versus 23,756 TEU. During this maiden voyage, HMM Algeciras will have 19,621 TEU on board – itself a record number.

The Korean vessel was completed at Daewoo Shipping & Marine Engineering’s Okpo shipyard on 24 April. It is some 400 metres long and 61 metres wide.



HMM is the new name for the South Korean ship-owner Hyundai Merchant Marine, the ninth-largest container shipping line worldwide. The company has ordered another eleven 24,000-TEU vessels in this class.

