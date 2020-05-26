  The version for the print

    Damen announces Electric Cutter Suction Dredger 650

    Damen Shipyards Group has unveiled its first Electric Cutter Suction Dredger (ECSD) 650. With electric motors powering the dredge system, the ECSD 650 makes possible zero emissions dredging projects, the company said in its release.

    The electric power provides a significant reduction in noise, adding an extra tier of sustainability and ensuring the dredger’s suitability for projects in densely populated and environmentally sensitive areas. Modular convenience The ECSD is a modular dredger, based on Damen’s successful standardised shipbuilding philosophy, dismountable for transportation and easy assembly in the remotest of locations.

    Due to the standardisation of the design, DAMEN was able to very quickly produce this sustainable product, simply exchanging the diesel motors for electric ones, without need for re-engineering. Standardisation further ensures the easy adaption of the ECSD to suit local power supplies. Electrical nerve centre On the conventional CSD 650, the rear side pontoons serve only to provide buoyancy; in the ECSD the starboard side pontoon becomes an electrical nerve centre.

    The dredger’s low voltage system equals easy maintenance with no requirement for special crew training. Meanwhile, the associated reduction in vibrations during dredging ensure a comfortable experience for those on board.

    Damen sales manager Sjoerd de Bruijn says, “The ECSD is just one example of the products and services that DAMEN is pioneering as we fix our focus on our goal: to be the most sustainable shipbuilder. Our role in this is not just to build electric vessels. As integrator we provide the connection, linking and aligning stakeholders from industry and academia. In this way we build a knowledge network that encourages the wider development of sustainable solutions and ensures the long-term viability of the maritime industry.”

    An umbrella of sustainability Damen’s work on the electrification of the maritime industry falls under the so-called E3 umbrella. That is, environmentally friendly, efficient in operation and economically viable. The shipyards group is currently working on a number of projects for electric vessels. This includes seven fully-electric DAMEN Ferries 2306 E3 for the city of Copenhagen, Denmark. These ferries have a completely emission-free propulsion system, which will reduce the total emission of public transport in Copenhagen by 2.5% for CO2, 10% for NOx and 66% for particulate matter.

    Damen is also building two Road Ferries, 6819 E3 and 9819 E3 to operate in Ontario, Canada. These will be the first fully electric ferries to operate in North America and will reduce CO 2 emissions by as much as 7 million kg per year. The six Island Class Ferries – Road Ferries 8117 E3 – that DAMEN is building for BC Ferries in British Columbia, Canada, will sail with a hybrid propulsion system that can be easily converted to full-electric in the future when the appropriate infrastructure is in place locally.

    An order from the Port of Auckland, New Zealand, sees DAMEN constructing the world’s first fully-electric ship-handling tug with 70 tonnes bollard pull. The RSD Tug 2513 was already an exercise in  sustainability, being fully prepared for IMO Tier III compliance and featuring numerous energy-conscious characteristics running throughout its design.

    With 80% of electricity in New Zealand coming from wind and hydropower, Damen’s tug completes the circle in a zero emissions operation. 

    Damen Shipyards Group

    Damen Shipyards Group operates 36 shipbuilding and repair yards, employing 13,000 people worldwide. DAMEN has delivered more than 6,500 vessels in more than 100 countries and delivers around 175 vessels annually to customers worldwide. Based on its unique, standardised ship-design concept DAMEN is able to guarantee consistent quality. Damen’s focus on standardisation, modular construction and keeping vessels in stock leads to short delivery times, low ‘total cost of ownership’, high resale values and reliable performance.

    For nearly all vessel types DAMEN offers a broad range of services, including maintenance, spare parts delivery, training and the transfer of (shipbuilding) know-how. DAMEN also offers a variety of marine components, such as nozzles, rudders, winches, anchors, anchor chains and steel works. DAMEN has a worldwide network of eighteen repair and conversion yards of which twelve are located in North West Europe. Facilities at the yards include more than 50 floating (and covered) drydocks, including the longest, 420 x 80 metres, and the widest, 405 x 90 metres, as well as slopes, ship lifts and indoor halls. Projects range from the smallest simple repairs through Class’ maintenance to complex refits and the complete conversion of large offshore structures. DSC completes around 1,300 repair and maintenance jobs annually, both at yards as well as in ports and during voyage.

