2020 May 26 15:35

Norsepower Rotor Sail installation completed on Scandlines ferry in just hours

Scandlines, a market leader in green ferry operation, and Norsepower Oy Ltd., the leading global provider of auxiliary renewable wind propulsion systems, today announced the successful installation of Norsepower’s Rotor Sail Solution.

This was completed in just hours during a scheduled overnight stop on board the Scandlines’ hybrid ferry M/V Copenhagen, the company said in its release. The M/V Copenhagen, a hybrid passenger ferry operating between Rostock, Germany and Gedser, Denmark, was retrofitted with a Norsepower Rotor Sail unit measuring 30m in height and 5m in diameter.

The installation was completed in a matter of hours, following meticulous preparation over the past few months. The Norsepower Rotor Sail Solution - which can be installed on new vessels or retrofitted on existing ships - is a modernised version of the Flettner rotor, a spinning cylinder that uses the Magnus effect to harness wind power to thrust a ship.

The installation, the fourth successfully completed by Norsepower, is estimated to reduce emissions and save fuel by an estimated 4-5 percent on average without compromising pre-retrofit speed and voyage times.