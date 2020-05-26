2020 May 26 12:37

Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard starts cutting steel for construction of first passenger ship of Project А45-90.2

Two ships are to be delivered to the customer in 2023 and 2024



Saint-Petersburg, Russia based Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard (a company of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) has started cutting steel for the construction of the first passenger ship of Project А45-90.2, USC says in its press release.



The keel-laying ceremony is to be held in July 2020.



The contract on construction of two passenger ships of sea/river class was signed by Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard and State Transport Leasing Company on 14 April 2020. The ships are intended for Krasnoyarsk-Dudinka-Krasnoyarsk route on the Yenisey river.



Ships of Project А45-90.2 are designed for transportation of 245 passengers in comfortable cabins along the routets of up to 5,000 kilometers. The design foresees a restaurant, a bar, a fitness center with two saunas, a business office and luggage rooms. Cabins of I-III classes and deluxe cabins are foreseen as well as a cabin for individuals with disabilities.



The ship can deliver passengers to unimproved port facilities involving a beach-loading high-speed boat.



Under the contract, the ships are to be delivered to the customer in 2023 and 2024.



Key particulars of the ship of Project А45-90.2: LOA – 99.0 m, BOA – 14.9 m, depth – 4.2 m, draft – not exceeding 2.0 m, air draught – not exceeding 14.2 m, crew – 41, endurance – 15 days, speed – 12.4 knots.



Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard JSC, a part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation, was set up in 1912. The shipyard has built over 600 warships and vessels for the Russian Navy and foreign customers (13 countries worldwide). Currently, the shipyard builds missile boats, trawlers, passenger and work vessels for various purposes and is about to start the large-scale construction of mine warships of the new generation for the Russian Navy and foreign countries. Today, the shipyard is the leader of composite shipbuilding in Russia and the only plant in the country to build warships and civil vessels of 4 types of materials: composite materials, shipbuilding steel, nonmagnetic steel, aluminum and fiberglass. The shipyard has mastered the technology of building hulls of composite materials through vacuum infusion method.