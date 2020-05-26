2020 May 26 11:58

Vostochny Port invests RUB 850 million in completion of wind and dust protection facilities

1,672-meter long screens to be built in 2020

Vostochny Port JSC, operator of Russia’s largest dedicated terminal offering technologically advanced transshipment of coal (run by Port Management Company, PMC LLC) has entered the new phase of the project on construction of wind and dust protection screens around the production facilities of the company. According to the stevedore’s press release, investments are estimated at RUB 850 million.

In March 2020, the port's specialists completed installation of 381-meter long structures along the eastern part and commenced works in the southern part of the dedicated terminal. 40% of foundation casting works have been completed by today.

The system dust and wind protection facilities is the key element of the company’s environmental safety. The project was launched in 2017. As of today, the system protects about 74,000 square meters of the territory. It consists of screens of up to 23 meters high running for over 2.5 kilometers.

“Total cost of Vostochny Port’s project on construction of dust and wind protection facilities is about RUB 2 billion. It is the most ambitious project in the Far East today, – emphasized Yeugeny Arekhta, Chief Engineer of Vostochny Port JSC. – This year, the completion of works on installation of screens around the dedicated coal terminal will become one of the milestones in a package of measures aimed at prevention of coal particles from entry into the environment at all phases of handling, storage and shipment”.

Vostochny Port JSC has been implementing its Comprehensive Environmental Programme from 2017. Under this programme Vostochny Port has already invested RUB 5.8 billion. Investments into equipment procurement planned for 2020 are to exceed RUB 1.7 billion. The programme foresees the creation of dust suppression system for year-round application.

Vostochny Port JSC (Vrangel settlement, Primorsky Region) is Russia’s largest specialized terminal with high-tech coal transshipment.



Vostochny Port is a free access facility open for all coal manufacturers of Russia. In 2019, it handled 25.51 million tonnes of cargo.



The terminal features covered stations for unloading and transfer of coal, conveyor equipment, rotary car dumpers, shiploaders and the second-to-none system of multi-stage magnetic coal separation.

Vostochny Port is the first coal port in the Far East that obtained a certificate of compliance with ISO 14001:2015 “Environmental Management System: Requirements and Application Guide.” The certificate confirms the company’s compliance with both Russian and international requirements on environmental risk management.



Phase 3 of Vostochny Port’s coal terminal put into operation in early September 2019 is the most ambitious private investment project costing over RUB 40 billion and implemented through public private partnership without involving state financing. Phase 3 lets the terminal increase its annual throughput to 50-55 million tonnes. The Phase 3 project has generated more than 600 new high skill jobs. By 2026, the project will ensure a total of RUB 25 billion of tax payments that will give a powerful impetus to the social and economic development of the Primorsky Territory.