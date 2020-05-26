  The version for the print

  • 2020 May 26 11:58

    Vostochny Port invests RUB 850 million in completion of wind and dust protection facilities

    1,672-meter long screens to be built in 2020

    Vostochny Port JSC, operator of Russia’s largest dedicated terminal offering technologically advanced transshipment of coal (run by Port Management Company, PMC LLC) has entered the new phase of the project on construction of wind and dust protection screens around the production facilities of the company. According to the stevedore’s press release, investments are estimated at RUB 850 million.

    In March 2020, the port's specialists completed installation of 381-meter long structures along the eastern part and commenced works in the southern part of the dedicated terminal. 40% of foundation casting works have been completed by today.

    The system dust and wind protection facilities is the key element of the company’s environmental safety. The project was launched in 2017. As of today, the system protects about 74,000 square meters of the territory. It consists of screens of up to 23 meters high running for over 2.5 kilometers.

    “Total cost of Vostochny Port’s project on construction of dust and wind protection facilities is about RUB 2 billion. It is the most ambitious project in the Far East today, – emphasized Yeugeny Arekhta, Chief Engineer of Vostochny Port JSC. – This year, the completion of works on installation of screens around the dedicated coal terminal will become one of the milestones in a package of measures aimed at prevention of coal particles from entry into the environment at all phases of handling, storage and shipment”.

    Vostochny Port JSC has been implementing its Comprehensive Environmental Programme from 2017. Under this programme Vostochny Port has already invested RUB 5.8 billion. Investments into equipment procurement planned for 2020 are to exceed RUB 1.7 billion. The programme foresees the creation of dust suppression system for year-round application.

    Vostochny Port JSC (Vrangel settlement, Primorsky Region) is Russia’s largest specialized terminal with high-tech coal transshipment.

    Vostochny Port is a free access facility open for all coal manufacturers of Russia. In 2019, it handled 25.51 million tonnes of cargo.

    The terminal features covered stations for unloading and transfer of coal, conveyor equipment, rotary car dumpers, shiploaders and the second-to-none system of multi-stage magnetic coal separation.

    Vostochny Port is the first coal port in the Far East that obtained a certificate of compliance with ISO 14001:2015 “Environmental Management System: Requirements and Application Guide.” The certificate confirms the company’s compliance with both Russian and international requirements on environmental risk management.

    Phase 3 of Vostochny Port’s coal terminal put into operation in early September 2019 is the most ambitious private investment project costing over RUB 40 billion and implemented through public private partnership without involving state financing. Phase 3 lets the terminal increase its annual throughput to 50-55 million tonnes. The Phase 3 project has generated more than 600 new high skill jobs. By 2026, the project will ensure a total of RUB 25 billion of tax payments that will give a powerful impetus to the social and economic development of the Primorsky Territory.

Другие новости по темам: Vostochny Port  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 May 26

17:31 Bunker prices are going up at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
17:05 CMA CGM ends PSS for exports from West Med, North Europe, Scandinavia & Poland, Baltic, Italy Adriatic & Black Sea to Mayotte, Seychelles, Comoros & Madagascar outports
16:30 Damen announces Electric Cutter Suction Dredger 650
16:05 Aker Solutions starts CCS test program at Preem refinery in Sweden
15:35 Norsepower Rotor Sail installation completed on Scandlines ferry in just hours
15:01 Baltiysky Zavod lays down forth 60-MW icebreaker of Project 22220
13:59 Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and LNG Terminal Wilhelmshaven sign a contract to build and charter an LNG terminal ship
13:42 RF Government approves Customs Service Development Strategy till 2030
13:15 Rospotrebnadzor issues guidelines on prevention of COVID-19 spread for sea and river passenger ports and terminals
12:37 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard starts cutting steel for construction of first passenger ship of Project А45-90.2
11:58 Vostochny Port invests RUB 850 million in completion of wind and dust protection facilities
10:40 A.P. Moller - Maersk, DSV Panalpina, DFDS, SAS and Ørsted join forces on an ambitious sustainable fuel project
10:04 Oil prices rise by 1.97%-3.43%
09:49 Cai Mep International Terminal welcomes the first maiden call of TP17 service deployed by 2M alliance
09:43 4 Caspian Ports discussed joint measures to combat COVID-19 pandemic
09:21 LUKOIL installs accommodation platform jacket at v.i. Grayfer field
08:47 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, May 26

2020 May 25

17:46 Transit cargo flow by Primorye 2 ITC to Zarubino port surged by 64.8%
17:20 Wilson ASA enters into agreement with Arkon Shipping to strengthen European presence
16:42 Oboronlogistics took part in RF Transport Ministry’s meeting
16:18 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO rose to RUB 6,405 in RF spot market
15:55 RF Government bans imports of diesel and marine fuel
15:30 Second shallow-draft dry cargo barge of Project RDB20, Belmax 10, floated out
15:04 Upgrading of Wärtsilä FuelFlex Injection Control Unit enables reliable operation with low-sulphur fuels
14:14 UN must persuade governments to adopt crew change protocols or risk ‘humanitarian disaster’ - ICS
13:14 Port of Melbourne appoints Shaun Mooney to lead commercial operations
12:13 APM Terminals Algeciras connects to the national 66KV energy network
11:51 Global Ports handles first batch of BMWs in Saint Petersburg under its contract with ROLF SCS
11:33 Russia's Main Department of State Expertise approves construction of MSCC Bronka terminal
11:00 Drone delivers package to vessel in the port of Rotterdam for the first time
10:55 Austal Vietnam launches first vessel - 94 metre catamaran ferry for Trinidad and Tobago
10:12 C&C Marine and Repair increases its production capacity
09:56 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 4M’20 fell by 16% to 149.5 million tonnes
09:35 Oil prices rise by 0.26%-0.78%
09:17 Baltic Dry Index on May 22
09:00 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, May 25

2020 May 24

17:08 Teekay Corporation reports Q1 2020 results
16:43 BIMCO, Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers, Videotel partner in online education collaboration
15:37 ABS launches new guide for wind-assisted propulsion systems
13:44 CMA CGM announces EHS to Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire
12:38 Longitude Singapore worked on the basic design for a new build cable lay ship for Taiwan’s offshore wind industry
11:07 Coast Guard Cutter Kiska conducts patrol off Northern Mariana Islands

2020 May 23

21:03 Huntington Ingalls Industries to present at Bernstein’s Strategic Decisions Conference
20:32 FMC orders investigation into alleged discriminatory Canadian regulations
20:21 Essential vessel repowered with Volvo Penta IPS amid lockdown
19:32 Ingalls Shipbuilding lifts 320-ton aft deckhouse onto guided missile destroyer Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125)
17:28 USCG, good Samaritans rescue seven passengers from capsized vessel
15:25 ONE to offer the first direct coverage from China to Indonesia with the new CID service

2020 May 22

18:02 Severnaya Verf shipyard launches 22350-series frigate Admiral Golovko
17:37 New ASV charter party to include cap on liability
17:13 World’s only floating nuclear power plant enters full commercial exploitation
16:49 BIMCO offers detailed overview of Covid-19 implementations
16:26 Klaipėda LNG terminal is an established player in the global market
16:01 Dismantling of right-bank dam began at Beloomut hydrosystem
15:38 FESCO launches container train to deliver cars from China to Europe promptly
15:04 CNOOC announces Penglai 19-3 oilfield area 4 adjustment/Penglai 19-9 oilfield phase II project commences production
14:50 Amendment made to data on Vostochny seaport in the Register of Russian Seaports
14:42 American Waterways Operators elect Crowley’s Art Mead as Chairman
14:35 Lead shallow-draft dry cargo barge of Project RDB20, Belmax 9, delivered to the customer
14:12 Icebreaker support period ends in Magadan seaport and on approaches to it