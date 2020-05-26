2020 May 26 09:49

Cai Mep International Terminal welcomes the first maiden call of TP17 service deployed by 2M alliance

On 23rd May 2020, Cai Mep international terminal (CMIT) accommodates successfully the first maiden call of TP17 service deployed by 2M alliance – m/v SEROJA LIMA. TP17 is a transpacific service deploying the vessel fleet of more than 10 very large container ships capacity up to 12,000 TEU/123,000 DWT which calls Cai Mep since few years ago connecting Vietnam and US East coast.



M/v SEROJA LIMA berthed at 22:00 on 23rd May 2020 to load and discharge almost 3,000TEU. Consistently high productivity, safe operations and close connection between Maersk line (one of two members of 2M alliance) and CMIT’s shareholder APM Terminals are critical elements encouraging 2M continue its trust and support to choose CMIT as new home in Cai Mep for its TP17 service.

US is the 3rd largest trade partner of Vietnam and foreign trade between two countries has been developing impressively so far. That 2M alliance chooses CMIT to deploy TP17 service connecting Vietnam with US East Coast will help to increase the frequency of weekly mainline calls at CMIT, thereby bring more options for Vietnam importers and exporters to optimize the cargo connection with biggest markets in US. “With continuously utmost effort to provide world class service quality and the highest level in safety, we are proud to strengthen Cai Mep position on the world maritime map and contribute to improve the competitiveness for Vietnam cargo”, said Jan Bandstra, CMIT General Director.

In the context of complicated covid-19, with a back-to-back schedule of 5 mainline calls with vessels size 9,000TEU – 18,000TEU weekly deployed by the world’s largest shipping alliances and about 150 barges and domestic vessels, CMIT has been operating 24/7 to ensure the continuity of global trade flow, in parallel with great effort to apply various measures preventing the entry and spread of virus.