2020 May 26 09:21

LUKOIL installs accommodation platform jacket at v.i. Grayfer field

LUKOIL says it completed installation of a jacket for an accommodation platform topside at the V.I. Grayfer field in the Caspian Sea. The offshore operations involved 110 workers and nine vessels.

The facility was brought to the offshore installation site via the Volga-Caspian Shipping Canal. After the floatover and grounding, the substructures were fixed with ten piles of 56 meters in length each and with a total weight of 1 700 tonnes. When installed and fixed, the facility was inspected by divers.

Like all other platforms of the company in the Caspian Sea, quarters platform jacket was constructed at shipyards of the Astrakhan Region. The design life of the facility is 35 years. Built to endure significant ice loads, the jacket was engineered with special consideration of safety and environmental protection requirements.

The company plans to install a jacket for its offshore ice-resistant fixed platform at the same field, later this year, and mount topsides of the accommodation and the ice-resistant platforms on the substructures in 2021. Production at the V.I. Grayfer field is scheduled for 2022. The field's annual planned production rate is 1.2 million tonnens of oil.