2020 May 25 17:46

Transit cargo flow by Primorye 2 ITC to Zarubino port surged by 64.8%

Key cargoes – food and copper

Over the four-month period, transit cargo flow along the international transport corridor Primorye 2 from China totaled 6,100 tonnes, up 64.8%, year-on-year, says press center of the Far East Railway.

Transit cargo transportation to China (mostly iron ore) totaled 9,800 tonnes.

According to the statement, Primorye 2 ITC transit flow is stable despite of unfavorable epidemiological situation.

Primorye-2 is one of two transport corridors between China and the Far East of Russia providing the shortest route for cargo transportation between China and the countries of the Asia-Pacific Region. It links the Jilin Province of China with the Troitsa Bay Seaport operating round the year in Zarubino port.