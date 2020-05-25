2020 May 25 16:42

Oboronlogistics took part in RF Transport Ministry’s meeting

On May 21, 2020, representatives of Oboronlogistics LLC took part in a meeting at the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation, that was dedicated to the development of a model for cargo transport in the Kaliningrad region.



The participants discussed the current and future volumes and nomenclature of cargo coming from or back to the Kaliningrad region, including cargo necessary for the life support of the Kaliningrad region and the activities of industrial enterprises located there.



The Kaliningrad transport and logistics hub has a significant potential, but some difficulties have already been identified that need to be addressed (a reduction in the loading capacity of the ports of the Kaliningrad region compared to other Baltic ports; a high level of tariffs for the delivery of rail cargo; the need to reconstruct port infrastructure and dredging, which would allow the start of modern multi-purpose bulk carriers).



In turn, the railway ferry Ambal owned by Oboronlogistics LLC, operating on the Ust-Luga – Baltiysk ferry line, is an important link connecting the territory of the Kaliningrad region with the Russian Federation, and provides an alternative opportunity to deliver goods without passing through the territories of neighboring Baltic States.



Oboronlogistics provides continuous and uninterrupted operation of ferry lines, retains its stability, competitiveness and security of cargo. At the moment, a new division has been formed in the structure of Oboronlogistics, which is responsible for working with clients who transport goods by rail using the sea section of the Ust-Luga – Baltiysk railway ferry line, and ensuring the operational loading of the Ambal ferry.



Oboronlogistics is regularly entrusted with the transportation of its cargo on the Baltic ferry route by the Military construction complex of the Russian defense Ministry, JSC Russian Post, JSC Russian Railways, PJSC LUKOIL, EUROCEMENT group holding, LLC BALTService, LLC Baltika, and other commercial customers.



By order of the Government of the Russian Federation, Oboronlogistics has been designated as the sole contractor for the procurement of works and services related to the delivery of cargo by sea to the territory of the Kaliningrad region in 2020 - 2021.



With technical and human resources and extensive experience in the region, Oboronlogistics is interested in expanding the capabilities of the Ust-Luga – Baltiysk ferry line and is considering a plan for its development, which also includes increasing the company's ferry fleet.



The meeting was also attended by representatives of the government of the Kaliningrad region, the Federal Agency for sea and river transport, the Federal Agency for railway transport, JSC Russian Railways, FSUE Rosmorport, LLC BFI, JSC HC Novotrans and others.