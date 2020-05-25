2020 May 25 16:18

Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO rose to RUB 6,405 in RF spot market

М-100 in the spot market of the Russian Federation rose by RUB 1,286 against the previous week

Between May 18 and May 22, 2020, average wholesale prices for heavy fuel oil М-100 in the spot market of the Russian Federation grew by RUB 1,286 against the previous week to RUB 6,405 per tonne, PortNews IAA learnt from the review provided by Refinitiv.



The price for fuel oil in the North West federal district remained flat at RUB 6,350 per tonne, in the Central district – grew by RUB 2,323 to RUB 7,073, in the Volga federal district – grew by RUB 1,323 to RUB 4,937, in the Southern federal district remained flat at RUB 7,350, in the Siberian federal district – grew by RUB 650 to RUB 6,383, in the Far East federal district grew by RUB 1,368 to RUB 12,380.