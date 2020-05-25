-
2020 May 25 15:55
RF Government bans imports of diesel and marine fuel
The list comprises motor gasoline, diesel fuel, marine fuel and gasoils
RF Government has issued a Decree which bans imports of certain types of fuel of foreign origin. According to the portal for legal information, excluded are fuels being used for movement (fuel in fuel tanks), transit transportation and fuel imported for personal purposes.
The list comprises, in particular, motor gasoline, diesel fuel, marine fuel and gasoils.
The ban is valid till 1 October 2020.
It should be noted that some experts forecasted deficit of low-sulphur fuel oil for bunkering of ships in Russia with the solution seen in imports of this fuel.
The document in Russia is available here >>>>
