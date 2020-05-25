2020 May 25 15:30

Second shallow-draft dry cargo barge of Project RDB20, Belmax 10, floated out

The ship was laid down on 30 October 2019

Belmax 10, the second non-self-propelled shallow-draft barge of Project RDB20, “O” class, has been launched, says Marine Engineering Bureau, the ship designer.

With its empty weight of 1,136 tonnes, the barge is able to carry 6,000 tonnes of cargo in river waters with draft of 2.85 meters.

A series of two dry cargo barges of Project RDB20 with operating draught between 1.20 and 2.85 м (as well as earlier built series of eight liquid cargo barges of Project ROB20) is under construction at Okskaya Sudoverf shipyard for Saint-Petersburg based shipping company Belmax under the leasing contract signed in 2017 with State Transport Leasing Company as a customer.

The ship is intended for operation in basins of «О» class with 1-pct occurrence of 2-meter high waves. The barges will be operated on the Belaya and Volga rivers.

Class notation – “lake”- O 2.0 by Russian River Register.



Capacity of cargo holds – 9,130 cbm. Deadweight with draft of 2.85 m – 6,017 t (2.50 m – 5,110 t; 2.20 m- 4,330 t; 1.80 m – 3,300 t).





Dry bulk cargo can be loaded/unloaded by a grab crane.



The lead ship of Project RDB20, Belmax 9, was laid down on 11 September 2019, launched on 25 March 2020 and delivered on 15 May 2020.



