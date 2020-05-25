2020 May 25 15:04

Upgrading of Wärtsilä FuelFlex Injection Control Unit enables reliable operation with low-sulphur fuels

The technology group Wärtsilä launches its FuelFlex Injection Control Unit (ICU) upgrading solution to meet the requirements of operating its RT-flex type two-stroke diesel engines with both residual and low-viscosity marine fuels, the company said in its release.

This is particularly relevant in view of the industry's increasing use of low-sulphur-content fuels in order to be compliant with sulphur emission regulations. The upgrading solution is available for retrofitting on vessels with Wärtsilä RT-flex96C-B and RT-flex84T-D two-stroke engines. ICUs deliver a precisely controlled quantity of fuel into the cylinder at timed intervals, thereby ensuring efficient combustion at any engine load. The accuracy of the fuel metering and injection timing can be affected by leakages in the piston and valves within the ICU, with the fuel viscosity, pressure differential and clearances having an impact on the amount of leakage.

The upgraded Wärtsilä Injection Control Unit is designed to address such issues. Earlier generation ICUs were designed for continuous operation with residual fuels, and their long-term use with mainly low-viscosity fuels may result in shorter component life. The new FuelFlex ICU features a robust design with more durable materials and other improvement features providing better resistance against leakage, while maintaining the designed service life expectancy of the component.

Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2019, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 5.2 billion with approximately 19,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 80 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.