2020 May 25 13:14
Port of Melbourne appoints Shaun Mooney to lead commercial operations
Port of Melbourne has appointed Shaun Mooney to the role of Executive General Manager, Commercial, with oversight of Property and Business Development, reporting to Brendan Bourke, CEO.
Mr Mooney will commence in the role on July 20, the company said in its release.
