2020 May 25 11:51

Global Ports handles first batch of BMWs in Saint Petersburg under its contract with ROLF SCS

Petrolesport (“PLP”, a Global Ports Group company) has handled the first batch of BMWs under a contract entered into with the logistics operator ROLF SCS (a NYK Group company). The contract for handling, storage and maintenance of cars shipped for BMW Group Russia is for a term of three years, Global Ports says in a press release.

The first 453 cars, mostly Х series, arrived at PLP in early May from the German port Bremerhafen with a regular service of a Norwegian feeder line UECC (a joint line between Japanese NYK Line and Swedish Wallenius Lines). The batch consists of cars pre-ordered by customers.

In the future, BMWs and MINIs manufactured in the US and in Europe will be shipped from Bremerhafen to PLP on a weekly basis.

Stefan Teuchert, CEO of BMW Group Russia, said: “A prompt and convenient service for the client, which cannot be imagined without perfectly arranged logistics and car handling procedures, is one of the most important processes to us. BMW Group Russia will do everything possible to ensure the sustainable development of this new line of business. Congratulations to our partners on such an important achievement”.

“We are delighted to have successfully started the handling of BMWs and MINIs, new brands for PLP, together with ROLF SCS. PLP is the leader among Russian terminals by volume of imported car handling, we have extensive experience in this segment and are focused on providing our customers with the highest level of service. I am sure that cooperation with the new partner will be productive and mutually beneficial”, — noted Albert Likholet, managing director of PLP.

A dedicated car handling terminal with the annual capacity of 190,000 units was launched on PLP’s site in 2008. Cars of the most well-known global brands are imported to Russia through PLP. Since the beginning of the terminal’s operations PLP has handled more than 1.2 mln cars.