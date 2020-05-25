2020 May 25 11:33

Russia's Main Department of State Expertise approves construction of MSCC Bronka terminal

The facility will have a capacity of 1.250 million tonnes per year



Glavgosexpertiza (Russia's Main Department of State Expertise) says that its experts have considered and approved the design documentation and engineering survey findings for the first phase of the project on construction of MSCC Bronka terminal in Big Port St. Petersburg.



The Phase I of the project on construction of a new multipurpose terminal is intended for accepting, loading and unloading of vessels, transshipment of cargo from seaborne transport onto road transport and back. The project foresees the construction of a berth with a waterfront of 324.45 meters, operational space, seawater intake and fire extinguishing pump station, as well as protection of 476.32 meters of coast.



According to the statement, the new berth will be able to handle coastal trade cargo directly without storing. Foreseen is handling of oversize and overweight equipment by ship cranes and containers by Liebherr» LHM 800 cranes of 308 tonnes in capacity as well as loading of inert aggregates by shiploading equipment.



With the completion of Phase I, the facility will have a capacity of 1.250 million tonnes per year.



Project document was developed by Baltmorproekt LLC. The facility will be owned and financed by Fenix LLC.



Port Bronka is the only deep-water port in Petersburg, Russia. The port handles container, project, break bulk and ro-ro cargo. The current capacity of the port is 500 000 TEU and 130 000 units of ro-ro cargo per year. The further development plan includes an increase in the container cargo capacity to 1.9 million TEU per year and ro-ro cargo – up to 200 000 units per year.