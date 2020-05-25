2020 May 25 10:12

C&C Marine and Repair increases its production capacity

Belle Chasse, LA based C&C Marine and Repair said that recently the Company acquired a 35,000 square foot fabrication building from Versabar, Inc. The new fabrication bay brings C&C Marine and Repairs total, under-roof, indoor fabrication facilities to 540,000 square feet.



The new facility has four (4) 40-ton overhead gantry cranes, equipped with 10-ton auxiliary cranes. C&C Marine and Repair took possession of the building from Versabar, Inc., following the expiration of a lease back provision in the 2018 Purchase Agreement between the two parties. C&C Marine and Repair will utilize the new building for new construction projects.



“We will make some minor modifications to the building, but otherwise we should be able to start vessel fabricating by June 2020,” says Tony Cibilich, owner of C&C Marine and Repair.



This latest expansion to the C&C Marine and Repair shipyard follows the completion of their new 6,600 square foot Pipe Blasting shop, back in March 2020. “We were able to increase the footprint of an existing fabrication building by extending the slab and adding a lean-to. We outfitted the space with a Viking Automatic Pipe Blasting machine and an Automatic Pipe Fitting Blasting machine,” explains Matthew Dobson, who oversaw the project for C&C Marine and Repair. The new facility measures 120’ x 55’ and is under-roof. The machines can blast pipe between 1” and 12” in diameter. The new facility allows C&C Marine and Repair more flexibility with their production schedule by blasting and painting the pipe and fittings in-house.



The recent expansion and improvements to the shipyard have been made to accommodate the growing pipeline of projects. Through the first quarter of 2020, C&C Marine and Repair has completed production of a 6,600 HP (Triple-Z Drive) Towboat, a 2,600 HP Towboat, two Deck Barges, a Spud Barge, and two 30,000 BBL Tank Barges. By the end of the second quarter, C&C Marine will have completed and delivered a second 2,600 HP Towboat, another Deck Barge, and a 2,000 HP Diesel-Electric Cutterhead Suction Dredge, in addition to multiple projects in various stages of construction.