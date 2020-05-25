  The version for the print

  • 2020 May 25 09:17

    Baltic Dry Index on May 22

    The Baltic Dry Index climbed by 0.81%

    On 22 May 2020, the Baltic Dry Index climbed to 498 points, up 4 points (+0.81%) versus the level of May 21.

    BDI is a number issued daily by the London-based Baltic Exchange. Not restricted to Baltic Sea countries, the index provides "an assessment of the price of moving the major raw materials by sea. Taking in 23 shipping routes measured on a timecharter basis, the index covers Handysize, Supramax, Panamax, and Capesize dry bulk carriers carrying a range of commodities including coal, iron ore and grain. Because dry bulk primarily consists of materials that function as raw material inputs to the production of intermediate or finished goods, the index is also seen as an efficient economic indicator of future economic growth and production.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 May 25

13:14 Port of Melbourne appoints Shaun Mooney to lead commercial operations
12:13 APM Terminals Algeciras connects to the national 66KV energy network
11:51 Global Ports handles first batch of BMWs in Saint Petersburg under its contract with ROLF SCS
11:33 Russia's Main Department of State Expertise approves construction of MSCC Bronka terminal
11:00 Drone delivers package to vessel in the port of Rotterdam for the first time
10:55 Austal Vietnam launches first vessel - 94 metre catamaran ferry for Trinidad and Tobago
10:12 C&C Marine and Repair increases its production capacity
09:56 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 4M’20 fell by 16% to 149.5 million tonnes
09:35 Oil prices rise by 0.26%-0.78%
09:17 Baltic Dry Index on May 22
09:00 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, May 25

2020 May 24

17:08 Teekay Corporation reports Q1 2020 results
16:43 BIMCO, Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers, Videotel partner in online education collaboration
15:37 ABS launches new guide for wind-assisted propulsion systems
13:44 CMA CGM announces EHS to Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire
12:38 Longitude Singapore worked on the basic design for a new build cable lay ship for Taiwan’s offshore wind industry
11:07 Coast Guard Cutter Kiska conducts patrol off Northern Mariana Islands

2020 May 23

21:03 Huntington Ingalls Industries to present at Bernstein’s Strategic Decisions Conference
20:32 FMC orders investigation into alleged discriminatory Canadian regulations
20:21 Essential vessel repowered with Volvo Penta IPS amid lockdown
19:32 Ingalls Shipbuilding lifts 320-ton aft deckhouse onto guided missile destroyer Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125)
17:28 USCG, good Samaritans rescue seven passengers from capsized vessel
15:25 ONE to offer the first direct coverage from China to Indonesia with the new CID service

2020 May 22

18:02 Severnaya Verf shipyard launches 22350-series frigate Admiral Golovko
17:37 New ASV charter party to include cap on liability
17:13 World’s only floating nuclear power plant enters full commercial exploitation
16:49 BIMCO offers detailed overview of Covid-19 implementations
16:26 Klaipėda LNG terminal is an established player in the global market
16:01 Dismantling of right-bank dam began at Beloomut hydrosystem
15:38 FESCO launches container train to deliver cars from China to Europe promptly
15:04 CNOOC announces Penglai 19-3 oilfield area 4 adjustment/Penglai 19-9 oilfield phase II project commences production
14:50 Amendment made to data on Vostochny seaport in the Register of Russian Seaports
14:42 American Waterways Operators elect Crowley’s Art Mead as Chairman
14:35 Lead shallow-draft dry cargo barge of Project RDB20, Belmax 9, delivered to the customer
14:12 Icebreaker support period ends in Magadan seaport and on approaches to it
13:46 Rosmorport sums up results of its activities in 4M'2020
13:21 Freeport of Ventspils authority continues development of industrial territory
12:57 RF Navy’s strategic missile carrier Knyaz Vladimir completed tests in White Sea
12:24 Major boost for key ballast water treaty aimed at protecting biodiversity
11:58 Throughput of Taganrog Sea Commercial Port in 1Q’2020 climbed by 2% Y-o-Y
11:33 Tuapse Sea Commercial Port handled 4.2 million tonnes of cargo in 1Q’2020
11:09 Third generation Lily Fortune coal carrier enters service for Tohoku Electric Power
10:46 Global Ports introduces new mobile harbour crane to Petrolesport terminal
10:27 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, May, 22
10:08 Incidents of non-conformities continue to drop for users of ISF Watchkeeper software
09:55 Oil prices fell by 4.02%-5.51%
09:40 Baltic Dry Index on May 21
09:26 Bunker prices are going up at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:08 Tianjin Port Group, Xiamen Port Holding Group and Zhonggu Shipping Group sign a strategic cooperation framework agreement
08:57 The Port of Helsinki temporarily dismisses its entire personnel

2020 May 21

18:08 North Carolina Ports welcomes largest container ship to the Port of Wilmington
18:01 Kirovsky Zavod shipped main turbine generator for nuclear-powered icebreaker Ural (video)
17:27 Rosneft’s Syzran Refinery starts production of low-sulphur fuel
16:39 An investment at the Port of Gdansk nearing completion
16:08 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 4M’2020 fell by a quarter
15:42 Divers of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet are preparing for "Depth" competition
15:04 e5 Consortium established to promote zero-emission electric vessel
14:43 White Sea – Baltic Sea Canal opened its 87th navigation season
14:30 Yang Ming holds naming ceremony for 2,800 TEU new ships
14:00 Denis Ushakov appointed as deputy head of Rosmorrechflot