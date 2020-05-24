2020 May 24 13:44

CMA CGM announces EHS to Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire

Due to new regulations implemented by the Port Authority in Côte d'Ivoire, CMA CGM informs its customers that an Emergency Hazardous Surcharge will be applicable to all hazardous cargo bound for Abidjan as follows:



Effective May 19th, 2020:



From all origins except USA, Brazil & Uruguay

To Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire

Cargo: Hazardous only

Quantum: USD 550 / EUR 500 / GBP 450 per 20' | USD 1,100 / EUR 1,000 / GBP 900 per 40'

Payment: with the freight

Effective June 20th, 2020:



From the USA, Brazil & Uruguay

To Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire

Cargo: Hazardous only

Quantum: USD 550 per 20' | USD 1,100 per 40'

Payment: with the freight