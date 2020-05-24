  The version for the print

  • 2020 May 23 20:21

    Essential vessel repowered with Volvo Penta IPS amid lockdown

    Northern Offshore Services (NOS) vessel - The M/V Traveller – underwent a major upgrade that lengthened, repowered and modernized the crew transfer vessel. Now powered by Volvo Penta’s Inboard Propulsion System (IPS) the vessel is already back to work.

    The M/V Traveller is a 26m designed crew transfer vessel built in Norway for Northern Offshore Services (NOS). This vessel was purpose-built and designed for the offshore wind industry. However, to facilitate a larger crew transfer and more efficient travel the M/V Traveller has undergone a huge upgrade.

    An essential upgrade

    The vessel has been lengthed by 6.5 metres, the interior has been modernized and the capacity doubled to 24 passengers. Additionally, the M/V Travller has also been repowered with Volvo Penta Inboard Performance System (IPS) and a new control system. The physical upgrade took place in Grovfjord Mek Verksted AS, Norway. However, with travel bans into Norway, the Volvo Penta team had no choice but to support the launch remotely.

    “There was no option to postpone the launch,” explains David Kristensson, CEO at NOS. “This vessel was needed. The world may be on lockdown but offshore windfarms provide essential services to many people so we had to keep working.”

    Support from a [social] distance

    Due to travel restrictions into Norway, the Volvo Penta team could not get to Grovfjord Mek Verksted AS shipyard to do the physical installation and launch. However, Richard Johansson, Sales & Application Manager, Marine Nordic and his team – with the help of Norwegian VPS, Harstad Marina AS – succeeded in setting up the new system remotely from Gothenburg.

    “It was complicated but there was no other way during the lockdown,” explains David. “And although there were a few delays she is now up and running and has gone straight to work off the Dutch coast.”

    Volvo Penta IPS: tried and tested

    NOS is not new to the major benefits that the Volvo Penta IPS offers operators. In fact, NOS was one of the pioneer companies who trusted the system, even before Volvo Penta had brought it to the marine commercial market.

    “Back in 2007, we worked closely with Volvo Penta’s R&D team to test the Volvo Penta IPS,” recalls David. “We have seen the system advance throughout the years and we are firm believers in the benefits it brings our vessels.”

    Volvo Penta IPS is a complete and integrated propulsion system from the helm station to the propellers, which greatly increases quality and reliability.

    “The M/V Traveller operates around the clock – often making 3 hours journeys to and from wind farms and staying out at sea for days at a time,” explains David. “The North Sea can be a forbidding place with variable and hostile weather conditions. Our [NOS’s] vessels have to be reliable and comfortable to make sure that the crew are transferred in a secure and timely manner. The Volvo Penta IPS facilitates all this and more.”

    The M/V Traveller has been fitted with a QUAD installation – four Volvo Penta IPS 900 Q2 props – and a new control system. Individually steerable Volvo Penta IPS drives are linked to the onboard Joystick Docking function. The joystick makes docking at the offshore wind farm turbines – which is one of the hardest manoeuvres – easier and safer in rough seas. Overall Volvo Penta IPS provides superior handling, performance, fuel consumption, and lower emissions and noise than a traditional inboard shaft installation.

    Collaboration is key

    Richard and his Volvo Penta team are currently completing another remote launch for NOS.

    “It will always be better and easier to do these launches in person. However, during these times of lockdown it is one way of getting around travel restrictions and keeping businesses up and running,” says Richard.

    “In these challenging times we all have to adapt and find new creative and collaborative ways of working,” concludes David.

    ABOUT VOLVO PENTA
    Volvo Penta, with approximately 3,500 dealers in over 130 countries, is a world-leading and global manufacturer of engines and complete power systems for boats, vessels and industrial applications. The engine program comprises diesel and gasoline engines with power outputs of between 10 and 1000 hp. Volvo Penta is part of the Volvo Group, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of heavy trucks, buses and construction equipment.

Другие новости по темам: propulsion, Volvo Penta  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 May 24

17:08 Teekay Corporation reports Q1 2020 results
16:43 BIMCO, Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers, Videotel partner in online education collaboration
15:37 ABS launches new guide for wind-assisted propulsion systems
13:44 CMA CGM announces EHS to Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire
12:38 Longitude Singapore worked on the basic design for a new build cable lay ship for Taiwan’s offshore wind industry
11:07 Coast Guard Cutter Kiska conducts patrol off Northern Mariana Islands

2020 May 23

21:03 Huntington Ingalls Industries to present at Bernstein’s Strategic Decisions Conference
20:32 FMC orders investigation into alleged discriminatory Canadian regulations
20:21 Essential vessel repowered with Volvo Penta IPS amid lockdown
19:32 Ingalls Shipbuilding lifts 320-ton aft deckhouse onto guided missile destroyer Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125)
17:28 USCG, good Samaritans rescue seven passengers from capsized vessel
15:25 ONE to offer the first direct coverage from China to Indonesia with the new CID service

2020 May 22

18:02 Severnaya Verf shipyard launches 22350-series frigate Admiral Golovko
17:37 New ASV charter party to include cap on liability
17:13 World’s only floating nuclear power plant enters full commercial exploitation
16:49 BIMCO offers detailed overview of Covid-19 implementations
16:26 Klaipėda LNG terminal is an established player in the global market
16:01 Dismantling of right-bank dam began at Beloomut hydrosystem
15:38 FESCO launches container train to deliver cars from China to Europe promptly
15:04 CNOOC announces Penglai 19-3 oilfield area 4 adjustment/Penglai 19-9 oilfield phase II project commences production
14:50 Amendment made to data on Vostochny seaport in the Register of Russian Seaports
14:42 American Waterways Operators elect Crowley’s Art Mead as Chairman
14:35 Lead shallow-draft dry cargo barge of Project RDB20, Belmax 9, delivered to the customer
14:12 Icebreaker support period ends in Magadan seaport and on approaches to it
13:46 Rosmorport sums up results of its activities in 4M'2020
13:21 Freeport of Ventspils authority continues development of industrial territory
12:57 RF Navy’s strategic missile carrier Knyaz Vladimir completed tests in White Sea
12:24 Major boost for key ballast water treaty aimed at protecting biodiversity
11:58 Throughput of Taganrog Sea Commercial Port in 1Q’2020 climbed by 2% Y-o-Y
11:33 Tuapse Sea Commercial Port handled 4.2 million tonnes of cargo in 1Q’2020
11:09 Third generation Lily Fortune coal carrier enters service for Tohoku Electric Power
10:46 Global Ports introduces new mobile harbour crane to Petrolesport terminal
10:27 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, May, 22
10:08 Incidents of non-conformities continue to drop for users of ISF Watchkeeper software
09:55 Oil prices fell by 4.02%-5.51%
09:40 Baltic Dry Index on May 21
09:26 Bunker prices are going up at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:08 Tianjin Port Group, Xiamen Port Holding Group and Zhonggu Shipping Group sign a strategic cooperation framework agreement
08:57 The Port of Helsinki temporarily dismisses its entire personnel

2020 May 21

18:08 North Carolina Ports welcomes largest container ship to the Port of Wilmington
18:01 Kirovsky Zavod shipped main turbine generator for nuclear-powered icebreaker Ural (video)
17:27 Rosneft’s Syzran Refinery starts production of low-sulphur fuel
16:39 An investment at the Port of Gdansk nearing completion
16:08 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 4M’2020 fell by a quarter
15:42 Divers of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet are preparing for "Depth" competition
15:04 e5 Consortium established to promote zero-emission electric vessel
14:43 White Sea – Baltic Sea Canal opened its 87th navigation season
14:30 Yang Ming holds naming ceremony for 2,800 TEU new ships
14:00 Denis Ushakov appointed as deputy head of Rosmorrechflot
13:37 Multipurpose Reloading Complex in Ust-Luga summarized its performance in 1Q’2020
13:12 The Federal Maritime Commission orders investigation into alleged discriminatory Canadian regulations
12:59 Bunker prices are stable at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
12:36 Revised Arctic Development Strategy submitted to RF Government
12:05 NYK successfully tests remote navigation of tugboat
11:23 Vladimir Putin gave instructions to work on establishment of regular fish transportation by NSR
11:04 Wilhelmsen Ship Management crowdfunds to support seafarers COVID-19 relief efforts
10:45 Wärtsilä simulator upgrade will enhance Le Havre pilot operations
10:24 International project Ice Operations brings together research resources of Nordic countries
10:00 Vladimir Putin gave instructions to monitor work on development of FE and NW port infrastructure
09:35 Oil prices rose by 1.85%-1.91%