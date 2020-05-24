2020 May 23 20:21

Essential vessel repowered with Volvo Penta IPS amid lockdown

Northern Offshore Services (NOS) vessel - The M/V Traveller – underwent a major upgrade that lengthened, repowered and modernized the crew transfer vessel. Now powered by Volvo Penta’s Inboard Propulsion System (IPS) the vessel is already back to work.



The M/V Traveller is a 26m designed crew transfer vessel built in Norway for Northern Offshore Services (NOS). This vessel was purpose-built and designed for the offshore wind industry. However, to facilitate a larger crew transfer and more efficient travel the M/V Traveller has undergone a huge upgrade.



An essential upgrade



The vessel has been lengthed by 6.5 metres, the interior has been modernized and the capacity doubled to 24 passengers. Additionally, the M/V Travller has also been repowered with Volvo Penta Inboard Performance System (IPS) and a new control system. The physical upgrade took place in Grovfjord Mek Verksted AS, Norway. However, with travel bans into Norway, the Volvo Penta team had no choice but to support the launch remotely.



“There was no option to postpone the launch,” explains David Kristensson, CEO at NOS. “This vessel was needed. The world may be on lockdown but offshore windfarms provide essential services to many people so we had to keep working.”



Support from a [social] distance



Due to travel restrictions into Norway, the Volvo Penta team could not get to Grovfjord Mek Verksted AS shipyard to do the physical installation and launch. However, Richard Johansson, Sales & Application Manager, Marine Nordic and his team – with the help of Norwegian VPS, Harstad Marina AS – succeeded in setting up the new system remotely from Gothenburg.



“It was complicated but there was no other way during the lockdown,” explains David. “And although there were a few delays she is now up and running and has gone straight to work off the Dutch coast.”



Volvo Penta IPS: tried and tested



NOS is not new to the major benefits that the Volvo Penta IPS offers operators. In fact, NOS was one of the pioneer companies who trusted the system, even before Volvo Penta had brought it to the marine commercial market.



“Back in 2007, we worked closely with Volvo Penta’s R&D team to test the Volvo Penta IPS,” recalls David. “We have seen the system advance throughout the years and we are firm believers in the benefits it brings our vessels.”



Volvo Penta IPS is a complete and integrated propulsion system from the helm station to the propellers, which greatly increases quality and reliability.



“The M/V Traveller operates around the clock – often making 3 hours journeys to and from wind farms and staying out at sea for days at a time,” explains David. “The North Sea can be a forbidding place with variable and hostile weather conditions. Our [NOS’s] vessels have to be reliable and comfortable to make sure that the crew are transferred in a secure and timely manner. The Volvo Penta IPS facilitates all this and more.”



The M/V Traveller has been fitted with a QUAD installation – four Volvo Penta IPS 900 Q2 props – and a new control system. Individually steerable Volvo Penta IPS drives are linked to the onboard Joystick Docking function. The joystick makes docking at the offshore wind farm turbines – which is one of the hardest manoeuvres – easier and safer in rough seas. Overall Volvo Penta IPS provides superior handling, performance, fuel consumption, and lower emissions and noise than a traditional inboard shaft installation.



Collaboration is key



Richard and his Volvo Penta team are currently completing another remote launch for NOS.



“It will always be better and easier to do these launches in person. However, during these times of lockdown it is one way of getting around travel restrictions and keeping businesses up and running,” says Richard.



“In these challenging times we all have to adapt and find new creative and collaborative ways of working,” concludes David.

