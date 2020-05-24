  The version for the print

  • 2020 May 24 11:07

    Coast Guard Cutter Kiska conducts patrol off Northern Mariana Islands

    The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Kiska (WPB 1336) concluded a successful 18-day patrol in support of counter-Illegal, Unregulated and Unreported (IUU) fishing and regional security operations in Northern Marianas and Western Pacific, in mid-May.

    “I greatly appreciate the opportunity to extend U.S. and Coast Guard presence within Coast Guard Sector Guam’s area of responsibility,” said Lt. Brenden Kelley, commanding officer, cutter Kiska. “Our presence in the area shows our partners the Coast Guard’s enduring efforts to provide search and rescue response, safety in the marine industry, and oversight of important economic resources during worldwide disease response measures. I also want to highlight the high crew performance, especially in light of the COVID-19 precautions taken by all hands.”

    Kiska’s crew protected U.S. fisheries and sovereignty by patrolling the region by conducting maritime security and law enforcement patrols in the Northern Mariana Island Chain and conducting fisheries boardings along the west and southwest part of the US exclusive economic zone under federal fisheries guidelines and the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission (WCPFC). Inspecting foreign-flagged fishing vessels for compliance of international fisheries regulations under the WCPFC promotes regional maritime governance and sustainability.

    “Training is also an important component of underway time and affects our readiness,” said Kelley. “The team aboard Kiska knocked out officer of the deck, basic engineering, and casualty drills as well as navigation, gunnery, and towing exercises. Our thanks to the Navy Coastal Riverine Group for their participation.”

    In addition to gaining skills, Coast Guard crews must remain current on those competencies they have achieved. During this underway period, we validated currencies for coxswain, crewman, and shipboard launch and recovery of our small boat. These are essential mission skills.”

    While patrolling over 2,333 square nautical miles (2,685 statute miles), the Kiska’s law enforcement team boarded a Taiwanese-flagged vessel 11 miles outside the US EEZ on the high seas and verified their compliance with all applicable regulations and conservation management measures.

    “The ongoing presence of a Coast Guard cutter in this part of the Pacific to assist in determining compliance with conservation management measures established by the WCPFC demonstrates the US commitment to the region and our partners,” said Kelley. “The Kiska is one of the last 110-foot Island Class patrol boats in operation and continues to serve the Pacific admirably.”

    The Kiska will be joined by, and eventually replaced by the 154-foot Fast Response Cutters. The first of which is due in Guam later this year.

    The WCPFC is an international body made up of 43 nations and international organizations. Members agree to allow the 13 countries in the pact to board and record any potential violations on their nationally flagged vessels. The findings go to the WCPFC, who notifies the vessel’s flag state of the suspected infraction for further investigation.

Другие новости по темам: patrol, US Coast Guard  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 May 24

17:08 Teekay Corporation reports Q1 2020 results
16:43 BIMCO, Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers, Videotel partner in online education collaboration
15:37 ABS launches new guide for wind-assisted propulsion systems
13:44 CMA CGM announces EHS to Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire
12:38 Longitude Singapore worked on the basic design for a new build cable lay ship for Taiwan’s offshore wind industry
11:07 Coast Guard Cutter Kiska conducts patrol off Northern Mariana Islands

2020 May 23

21:03 Huntington Ingalls Industries to present at Bernstein’s Strategic Decisions Conference
20:32 FMC orders investigation into alleged discriminatory Canadian regulations
20:21 Essential vessel repowered with Volvo Penta IPS amid lockdown
19:32 Ingalls Shipbuilding lifts 320-ton aft deckhouse onto guided missile destroyer Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125)
17:28 USCG, good Samaritans rescue seven passengers from capsized vessel
15:25 ONE to offer the first direct coverage from China to Indonesia with the new CID service

2020 May 22

18:02 Severnaya Verf shipyard launches 22350-series frigate Admiral Golovko
17:37 New ASV charter party to include cap on liability
17:13 World’s only floating nuclear power plant enters full commercial exploitation
16:49 BIMCO offers detailed overview of Covid-19 implementations
16:26 Klaipėda LNG terminal is an established player in the global market
16:01 Dismantling of right-bank dam began at Beloomut hydrosystem
15:38 FESCO launches container train to deliver cars from China to Europe promptly
15:04 CNOOC announces Penglai 19-3 oilfield area 4 adjustment/Penglai 19-9 oilfield phase II project commences production
14:50 Amendment made to data on Vostochny seaport in the Register of Russian Seaports
14:42 American Waterways Operators elect Crowley’s Art Mead as Chairman
14:35 Lead shallow-draft dry cargo barge of Project RDB20, Belmax 9, delivered to the customer
14:12 Icebreaker support period ends in Magadan seaport and on approaches to it
13:46 Rosmorport sums up results of its activities in 4M'2020
13:21 Freeport of Ventspils authority continues development of industrial territory
12:57 RF Navy’s strategic missile carrier Knyaz Vladimir completed tests in White Sea
12:24 Major boost for key ballast water treaty aimed at protecting biodiversity
11:58 Throughput of Taganrog Sea Commercial Port in 1Q’2020 climbed by 2% Y-o-Y
11:33 Tuapse Sea Commercial Port handled 4.2 million tonnes of cargo in 1Q’2020
11:09 Third generation Lily Fortune coal carrier enters service for Tohoku Electric Power
10:46 Global Ports introduces new mobile harbour crane to Petrolesport terminal
10:27 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, May, 22
10:08 Incidents of non-conformities continue to drop for users of ISF Watchkeeper software
09:55 Oil prices fell by 4.02%-5.51%
09:40 Baltic Dry Index on May 21
09:26 Bunker prices are going up at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:08 Tianjin Port Group, Xiamen Port Holding Group and Zhonggu Shipping Group sign a strategic cooperation framework agreement
08:57 The Port of Helsinki temporarily dismisses its entire personnel

2020 May 21

18:08 North Carolina Ports welcomes largest container ship to the Port of Wilmington
18:01 Kirovsky Zavod shipped main turbine generator for nuclear-powered icebreaker Ural (video)
17:27 Rosneft’s Syzran Refinery starts production of low-sulphur fuel
16:39 An investment at the Port of Gdansk nearing completion
16:08 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 4M’2020 fell by a quarter
15:42 Divers of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet are preparing for "Depth" competition
15:04 e5 Consortium established to promote zero-emission electric vessel
14:43 White Sea – Baltic Sea Canal opened its 87th navigation season
14:30 Yang Ming holds naming ceremony for 2,800 TEU new ships
14:00 Denis Ushakov appointed as deputy head of Rosmorrechflot
13:37 Multipurpose Reloading Complex in Ust-Luga summarized its performance in 1Q’2020
13:12 The Federal Maritime Commission orders investigation into alleged discriminatory Canadian regulations
12:59 Bunker prices are stable at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
12:36 Revised Arctic Development Strategy submitted to RF Government
12:05 NYK successfully tests remote navigation of tugboat
11:23 Vladimir Putin gave instructions to work on establishment of regular fish transportation by NSR
11:04 Wilhelmsen Ship Management crowdfunds to support seafarers COVID-19 relief efforts
10:45 Wärtsilä simulator upgrade will enhance Le Havre pilot operations
10:24 International project Ice Operations brings together research resources of Nordic countries
10:00 Vladimir Putin gave instructions to monitor work on development of FE and NW port infrastructure
09:35 Oil prices rose by 1.85%-1.91%