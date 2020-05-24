  The version for the print

    ONE to offer the first direct coverage from China to Indonesia with the new CID service

    Ocean Network Express (ONE) is pleased to announce a new direct service from China to Indonesia. The China Indonesia Service (CID), will be the first direct Intra-Asia service between China and South East Asian countries covered by ONE’s network.

    The inaugural service will also cover Manila on the return sailing from Surabaya to Shanghai, China.

    The direct coverage will improve transit times and further strengthen ONE’s already robust portfolio in Asia. The first sailing for the CID will be the CMA CGM Virginia voyage 063S arriving at Shanghai on June 6th 2020.

    The CID rotation is as follows: Shanghai (WGQ) – Ningbo – Shekou – Jakarta – Surabaya – Manila – Shanghai

    The new service is expected to create excellent, reliable and efficient service in the Asia market for our valued customers.

