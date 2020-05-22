2020 May 22 15:38

FESCO launches container train to deliver cars from China to Europe promptly

FESCO Transportation Group (‘FESCO’) has been expanding its geography of transit services and has launched a container train for expedited delivery of cars from the Heilongjiang province (China) to Belgium through the Suifenhe (China)/Grodekovo (the Primorye Territory) and Brest (Belarus)/Malaszewicze (Poland) border-crossing points, the company says in its press release.

Trains will depart once in a month, the planned amount of transported cargo is 100 TEU monthly. In the future, it is planned to increase the frequency of departures up to 4 times a month.

The first train with forty-one 40FT containers loaded with 123 cars arrived on 10 May at the destination in Belgium. The total time en route was 23 days.

FESCO has a great experience in transporting containerized imported cars of various manufacturers SKD kits for assembling cars in Russia, particularly at the Great Wall factory in the Tula region.



FESCO has been operating on routes through the Suifinhe/Grodekovo border-crossing point since 2016, developing intermodal transportation along the Primorye-1 international transport corridor. In 2018, FESCO launched a transit container train from Hamburg to Zhengzhou operating on the border-crossing point. In 2019, FESCO launched services from Krasnoyarsk to Beijing and from the Khabarovsk Territory to Heilongjiang province.