  The version for the print

  • 2020 May 22 15:38

    FESCO launches container train to deliver cars from China to Europe promptly

    FESCO Transportation Group (‘FESCO’) has been expanding its geography of transit services and has launched a container train for expedited delivery of cars from the Heilongjiang province (China) to Belgium through the Suifenhe (China)/Grodekovo (the Primorye Territory) and Brest (Belarus)/Malaszewicze (Poland) border-crossing points, the company says in its press release.

    Trains will depart once in a month, the planned amount of transported cargo is 100 TEU monthly. In the future, it is planned to increase the frequency of departures up to 4 times a month.
    The first train with forty-one 40FT containers loaded with 123 cars arrived on 10 May at the destination in Belgium. The total time en route was 23 days.
    FESCO has a great experience in transporting containerized imported cars of various manufacturers SKD kits for assembling cars in Russia, particularly at the Great Wall factory in the Tula region.

    FESCO has been operating on routes through the Suifinhe/Grodekovo border-crossing point since 2016, developing intermodal transportation along the Primorye-1 international transport corridor. In 2018, FESCO launched a transit container train from Hamburg to Zhengzhou operating on the border-crossing point. In 2019, FESCO launched services from Krasnoyarsk to Beijing and from the Khabarovsk Territory to Heilongjiang province.

Другие новости по темам: FESCO  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 May 22

18:02 Severnaya Verf shipyard launches 22350-series frigate Admiral Golovko
17:37 New ASV charter party to include cap on liability
17:13 World’s only floating nuclear power plant enters full commercial exploitation
16:49 BIMCO offers detailed overview of Covid-19 implementations
16:26 Klaipėda LNG terminal is an established player in the global market
16:01 Dismantling of right-bank dam began at Beloomut hydrosystem
15:38 FESCO launches container train to deliver cars from China to Europe promptly
15:04 CNOOC announces Penglai 19-3 oilfield area 4 adjustment/Penglai 19-9 oilfield phase II project commences production
14:50 Amendment made to data on Vostochny seaport in the Register of Russian Seaports
14:42 American Waterways Operators elect Crowley’s Art Mead as Chairman
14:35 Lead shallow-draft dry cargo barge of Project RDB20, Belmax 9, delivered to the customer
14:12 Icebreaker support period ends in Magadan seaport and on approaches to it
13:46 Rosmorport sums up results of its activities in 4M'2020
13:21 Freeport of Ventspils authority continues development of industrial territory
12:57 RF Navy’s strategic missile carrier Knyaz Vladimir completed tests in White Sea
12:24 Major boost for key ballast water treaty aimed at protecting biodiversity
11:58 Throughput of Taganrog Sea Commercial Port in 1Q’2020 climbed by 2% Y-o-Y
11:33 Tuapse Sea Commercial Port handled 4.2 million tonnes of cargo in 1Q’2020
11:09 Third generation Lily Fortune coal carrier enters service for Tohoku Electric Power
10:46 Global Ports introduces new mobile harbour crane to Petrolesport terminal
10:27 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, May, 22
10:08 Incidents of non-conformities continue to drop for users of ISF Watchkeeper software
09:55 Oil prices fell by 4.02%-5.51%
09:40 Baltic Dry Index on May 21
09:26 Bunker prices are going up at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:08 Tianjin Port Group, Xiamen Port Holding Group and Zhonggu Shipping Group sign a strategic cooperation framework agreement
08:57 The Port of Helsinki temporarily dismisses its entire personnel

2020 May 21

18:08 North Carolina Ports welcomes largest container ship to the Port of Wilmington
18:01 Kirovsky Zavod shipped main turbine generator for nuclear-powered icebreaker Ural (video)
17:27 Rosneft’s Syzran Refinery starts production of low-sulphur fuel
16:39 An investment at the Port of Gdansk nearing completion
16:08 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 4M’2020 fell by a quarter
15:42 Divers of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet are preparing for "Depth" competition
15:04 e5 Consortium established to promote zero-emission electric vessel
14:43 White Sea – Baltic Sea Canal opened its 87th navigation season
14:30 Yang Ming holds naming ceremony for 2,800 TEU new ships
14:00 Denis Ushakov appointed as deputy head of Rosmorrechflot
13:37 Multipurpose Reloading Complex in Ust-Luga summarized its performance in 1Q’2020
13:12 The Federal Maritime Commission orders investigation into alleged discriminatory Canadian regulations
12:59 Bunker prices are stable at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
12:36 Revised Arctic Development Strategy submitted to RF Government
12:05 NYK successfully tests remote navigation of tugboat
11:23 Vladimir Putin gave instructions to work on establishment of regular fish transportation by NSR
11:04 Wilhelmsen Ship Management crowdfunds to support seafarers COVID-19 relief efforts
10:45 Wärtsilä simulator upgrade will enhance Le Havre pilot operations
10:24 International project Ice Operations brings together research resources of Nordic countries
10:00 Vladimir Putin gave instructions to monitor work on development of FE and NW port infrastructure
09:35 Oil prices rose by 1.85%-1.91%
09:16 Baltic Dry Index on May 20
08:38 Port of Hamburg Marketing receives a donation of several thousand protective masks from China

2020 May 20

18:37 CMA CGM announces new PSS for reefer cargo from North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland and Baltic to the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East Gulf & Red Sea
18:19 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg increased its cargo turnover by 13%
18:07 Hapag-Lloyd posts results for Q1 2020
17:50 NIBULON’s Shipyard embarked on implementation of two new orders
17:31 More fruit coming to Rotterdam in reefer ships due to COVID-19
17:07 SFL announces acquisition of 2020-built VLCC with long term charter
16:55 Registration begins for webinar “River fleet of the USA and Europe. How do they make profit?”
16:32 Cold-chain stability guaranteed by new cold-store chamber at APM Terminals Buenos Aires
16:14 Abu Dhabi Ports holds post-COVID-19 virtual workshop for Arabian Gulf port operators
16:02 JSC CPC-R and JSC CPC-K join fight with COVID-19