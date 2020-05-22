2020 May 22 14:50

Amendment made to data on Vostochny seaport in the Register of Russian Seaports

Under Rosmorrechflot Resolution No. ZD-77-r of March 04, 2020 an amendment has been made to data on the seaport of Vostochny in the Register of Russian Seaports.

The corrections are linked with increasing the square footage by 17.4 ha and respectively decreasing the area of the water area of the seaport of Vostochny due to the fact that an artificially created plot of land was put into operation in 2016 to place facilities of the port infrastructure of the 3rd stage of coal-loading complex in the seaport of Vostochny.

Moreover, the Register includes the changes linked with increasing the number of berths in the seaport at the cost of putting into operation Berth No. 51 in July 2019 as part of the 3rd stage of the coal-loading complex in the seaport of Vostochny.

Bulkers of CapeSize class with the length of up to 260 meters, the breadth of up to 40 meters, deadweight of 180.000 tons and draught load of up to 16 meters can be handled on Berth No. 51 of 300 meters in length and 16.5 meters in the depths at the jetty head. At the same time, the Rosmorrechflot resolution specifies the performance of the capacity of cargo terminals in the seaport and the space of open storages.

The FSUE “Rosmorport” Far Eastern Basin Branch has 18 berths in the seaport of Vostochny that amounts to 66,7 % of the total number of berths in the seaport. The length of the berth wall of the enterprise’s berths is four kilometers that amounts to 68.7 % of the total length of the wall berth in the seaport of Vostochny.

Following the results of four months of 2020 a total of 11.5 million tons of cargoes that amounts to 44.2 % of total transshipment in the seaport of Vostochny have been transshipped on 17 berths of the branch. These berths have been leased out to operators of sea terminals subject to the normal due process.

The remaining berth of the Far Eastern Basin Branch Eastern Directorate is used for laying up vessels of the environmental fleet.