2020 May 22 14:12

Icebreaker support period ends in Magadan seaport and on approaches to it

Rosmorport says the icebreaker support period ended in the water area of the seaport of Magadan and on the approaches toward it on May 11, 2020. A respective resolution – Resolution No. 09-LP of April 27, 2020 has been taken by the captain of the seaport of Magadan.

Icebreaker support for vessels has been provided by the FSUE “Rosmorport” Magadan Branch with the use of the FSUE “Rosmorport” Far Eastern Basin Branch the Magadan icebreaker.

The 2019-2020 winter navigation was difficult in the seaport of Magadan: the level of ice concentration reached the maximum on the 10-point scale. The largest extension of icebreaker support for vessels moving to the seaport of Magadan reached 135 nautical miles and the maximum duration was about 16 hours.

Over 129 days since January 2020 the Magadan icebreaker has provided support for 134 vessels, which transshipped about 500.000 tons of cargoes.

At present, the icebreaker has returned to the home port of Vladivostok where it will undergo maintenance check and preventive service.