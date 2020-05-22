2020 May 22 13:21

Freeport of Ventspils authority continues development of industrial territory

Construction of three new production buildings continues in the industrial territory of the Freeport of Ventspils. According to the port’s press release, new factories will be able to start work in them already in autumn of this year. Lease agreements have already been concluded on usage of two of the buildings but it is still possible to apply for lease of the third production unit with the area of 6300 square metres.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has had a substantial impact on the economy in many places worldwide, and currently it is too early to say what consequences this crisis will bring in the long-term and how the choice of production places and logistical chains will change. Yet at the same time, the comparatively good example of Latvia when it comes to restriction of the virus is also a good signal for investors that might be planning to move their production to Europe. We have high hopes that the virus will soon be defeated and we will be able to offer our clients high-quality production premises near the port,” says the Deputy Executive Officer of the Freeport of Ventspils and Head of Marketing and Development Department.

The new production buildings are built in the industrial area of the Ventspils airport and at the Ventspils High Technology Park. The building with the area of 4100 square meters in the industrial area of the airport at Ganību Street 103 is built in close cooperation with its future leaseholder — a company of Byelorussian origin SIA “Ultraplast EU”, which will be manufacturing polycarbonate plates. The building No. 7 of the Ventspils High Technology Park, having the area of 4500 square meters, is built for a company that already operates in Ventspils — SIA “Quality Jobs”, which is planning to develop production of plastic parts and to expand mounting of electronic products.

At the moment, it is possible to apply for lease of the third building under construction — building No. 6 of the Ventspils High Technology Park, for which it is planned to finish construction work in late summer. The building with the area of 6300 square meters comprises 4800 square meters of production premises, and a part designated for office and auxiliary premises.

Industrial development is one of the priorities of the Freeport of Ventspils, especially in a situation of decrease in traditional coal and oil cargoes, with a view to create beneficial conditions for increase in the local cargo volumes, as well as workplaces for the people of Ventspils and tax revenue into the national and municipal budget.