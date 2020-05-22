2020 May 22 12:57

RF Navy’s strategic missile carrier Knyaz Vladimir completed tests in White Sea

The tests were held in both surface and submerged position

Strategic missile carrier Knyaz Vladimir has completed the test voyage and arrived in Severodvinsk, says press center of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet.

The cruiser had been conducting the activities in the White Sea from May 12. Search-and-rescue tests were conducted with the assistance of White Sea Naval Base tugboats and Mikhail Rudnitsky rescue ship.

The ship is to join the fleet of RF Navy upon appraisal of the test results. The bulk of the tests were completed at the end of 2019.

The Knyaz Vladimir is the 4th generation strategic nuclear-powered submarine. She is the fourth ship of 955 Borey Project and the first one, built on the modernised 955A Borey-A Project. The Knyaz Vladimir differs from the first three ships of the series (Yury Dolgoruky, Aleksandr Nevsky and Vladimir Monomakh) in modernisation carried out in the following areas: noise, manoeuvеring, holding at depth, weapons control.