2020 May 22 11:58

Throughput of Taganrog Sea Commercial Port in 1Q’2020 climbed by 2% Y-o-Y

The growth was driven by increased exports and favorable conditions during winter navigation season

In January-March 2020, Taganrog Sea Commercial Port JSC handled 330,200 tonnes of cargo, up 2%, year-on-year, the company says in a press release.

According to the statement, the growth was driven by increased exports and favorable conditions during winter navigation season.

Handling of general cargo dropped by 49% to 30,000 tonnes which should be attributed to business decline in foreign trade markets dealing with the port’s key types of cargo.

Transshipment of big-bags and boxes plunged 3.5 times to 6,000 tonnes. Transshipment of metal fell by 35% to 24,000 tonnes.

Transshipment of dry bulk and loose cargo totaled 250,000 tonnes (+40%), transshipment of grain - 107,000 tonnes (up 2.5 times), ore – 26,000 tonnes (+17%), coal - 117,000 tonnes (+2%).



The decrease in the segment of liquid bulk cargo – down 42% to 49,000 tonnes should be attributed to unstable situation in the global oil market.



Container throughput of TagSCP totaled 300 TEUs (700 tonnes), up 8%, year-on-year.

In January-March 2020, TagSCP handled 280,000 tonnes of export cargo and 200 tonnes of import cargo. Coastal trade cargo handling totaled 50,000 tonnes. Exports and coastal trade cargo accounted for 83% and 15% of the company’s total throughput.

In the reporting period, Taganrog Sea Commercial Port handled 2,897 railcars and 78 vessels.

Taganrog Sea Commercial Port JSC (TagSCP, a company of UCL Port, stevedoring division of the international transportation group UCL Holding) is a key stevedoring company operating at the port of Taganrog. The company operates at the port’s Berths No 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7 and 8. In 2019, TSCP handled 1.16 million tonnes of cargo.