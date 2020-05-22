  The version for the print

  • 2020 May 22 11:58

    Throughput of Taganrog Sea Commercial Port in 1Q’2020 climbed by 2% Y-o-Y

    The growth was driven by increased exports and favorable conditions during winter navigation season

    In January-March 2020, Taganrog Sea Commercial Port JSC handled 330,200 tonnes of cargo, up 2%, year-on-year, the company says in a press release.

    According to the statement, the growth was driven by increased exports and favorable conditions during winter navigation season.

    Handling of general cargo dropped by 49% to 30,000 tonnes which should be attributed to business decline in foreign trade markets dealing with the port’s key types of cargo.

    Transshipment of big-bags and boxes plunged 3.5 times to 6,000 tonnes. Transshipment of metal fell by 35% to 24,000 tonnes.

    Transshipment of dry bulk and loose cargo totaled 250,000 tonnes (+40%), transshipment of grain - 107,000 tonnes (up 2.5 times), ore – 26,000 tonnes (+17%), coal - 117,000 tonnes (+2%).

    The decrease in the segment of liquid bulk cargo – down 42% to 49,000 tonnes should be attributed to unstable situation in the global oil market.

    Container throughput of TagSCP totaled 300 TEUs (700 tonnes), up 8%, year-on-year.

    In January-March 2020, TagSCP handled 280,000 tonnes of export cargo and 200 tonnes of import cargo. Coastal trade cargo handling totaled 50,000 tonnes. Exports and coastal trade cargo accounted for 83% and 15% of the company’s total throughput.

    In the reporting period, Taganrog Sea Commercial Port handled 2,897 railcars and 78 vessels.

    Taganrog Sea Commercial Port JSC (TagSCP, a company of UCL Port, stevedoring division of the international transportation group UCL Holding) is a key stevedoring company operating at the port of Taganrog.  The company operates at the port’s Berths No 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7 and 8. In 2019, TSCP handled 1.16 million tonnes of cargo.

Другие новости по темам: Taganrog Sea Commercial Port  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 May 22

18:02 Severnaya Verf shipyard launches 22350-series frigate Admiral Golovko
17:37 New ASV charter party to include cap on liability
17:13 World’s only floating nuclear power plant enters full commercial exploitation
16:49 BIMCO offers detailed overview of Covid-19 implementations
16:26 Klaipėda LNG terminal is an established player in the global market
16:01 Dismantling of right-bank dam began at Beloomut hydrosystem
15:38 FESCO launches container train to deliver cars from China to Europe promptly
15:04 CNOOC announces Penglai 19-3 oilfield area 4 adjustment/Penglai 19-9 oilfield phase II project commences production
14:50 Amendment made to data on Vostochny seaport in the Register of Russian Seaports
14:42 American Waterways Operators elect Crowley’s Art Mead as Chairman
14:35 Lead shallow-draft dry cargo barge of Project RDB20, Belmax 9, delivered to the customer
14:12 Icebreaker support period ends in Magadan seaport and on approaches to it
13:46 Rosmorport sums up results of its activities in 4M'2020
13:21 Freeport of Ventspils authority continues development of industrial territory
12:57 RF Navy’s strategic missile carrier Knyaz Vladimir completed tests in White Sea
12:24 Major boost for key ballast water treaty aimed at protecting biodiversity
11:58 Throughput of Taganrog Sea Commercial Port in 1Q’2020 climbed by 2% Y-o-Y
11:33 Tuapse Sea Commercial Port handled 4.2 million tonnes of cargo in 1Q’2020
11:09 Third generation Lily Fortune coal carrier enters service for Tohoku Electric Power
10:46 Global Ports introduces new mobile harbour crane to Petrolesport terminal
10:27 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, May, 22
10:08 Incidents of non-conformities continue to drop for users of ISF Watchkeeper software
09:55 Oil prices fell by 4.02%-5.51%
09:40 Baltic Dry Index on May 21
09:26 Bunker prices are going up at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:08 Tianjin Port Group, Xiamen Port Holding Group and Zhonggu Shipping Group sign a strategic cooperation framework agreement
08:57 The Port of Helsinki temporarily dismisses its entire personnel

2020 May 21

18:08 North Carolina Ports welcomes largest container ship to the Port of Wilmington
18:01 Kirovsky Zavod shipped main turbine generator for nuclear-powered icebreaker Ural (video)
17:27 Rosneft’s Syzran Refinery starts production of low-sulphur fuel
16:39 An investment at the Port of Gdansk nearing completion
16:08 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 4M’2020 fell by a quarter
15:42 Divers of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet are preparing for "Depth" competition
15:04 e5 Consortium established to promote zero-emission electric vessel
14:43 White Sea – Baltic Sea Canal opened its 87th navigation season
14:30 Yang Ming holds naming ceremony for 2,800 TEU new ships
14:00 Denis Ushakov appointed as deputy head of Rosmorrechflot
13:37 Multipurpose Reloading Complex in Ust-Luga summarized its performance in 1Q’2020
13:12 The Federal Maritime Commission orders investigation into alleged discriminatory Canadian regulations
12:59 Bunker prices are stable at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
12:36 Revised Arctic Development Strategy submitted to RF Government
12:05 NYK successfully tests remote navigation of tugboat
11:23 Vladimir Putin gave instructions to work on establishment of regular fish transportation by NSR
11:04 Wilhelmsen Ship Management crowdfunds to support seafarers COVID-19 relief efforts
10:45 Wärtsilä simulator upgrade will enhance Le Havre pilot operations
10:24 International project Ice Operations brings together research resources of Nordic countries
10:00 Vladimir Putin gave instructions to monitor work on development of FE and NW port infrastructure
09:35 Oil prices rose by 1.85%-1.91%
09:16 Baltic Dry Index on May 20
08:38 Port of Hamburg Marketing receives a donation of several thousand protective masks from China

2020 May 20

18:37 CMA CGM announces new PSS for reefer cargo from North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland and Baltic to the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East Gulf & Red Sea
18:19 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg increased its cargo turnover by 13%
18:07 Hapag-Lloyd posts results for Q1 2020
17:50 NIBULON’s Shipyard embarked on implementation of two new orders
17:31 More fruit coming to Rotterdam in reefer ships due to COVID-19
17:07 SFL announces acquisition of 2020-built VLCC with long term charter
16:55 Registration begins for webinar “River fleet of the USA and Europe. How do they make profit?”
16:32 Cold-chain stability guaranteed by new cold-store chamber at APM Terminals Buenos Aires
16:14 Abu Dhabi Ports holds post-COVID-19 virtual workshop for Arabian Gulf port operators
16:02 JSC CPC-R and JSC CPC-K join fight with COVID-19