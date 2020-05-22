2020 May 22 11:33

Tuapse Sea Commercial Port handled 4.2 million tonnes of cargo in 1Q’2020

The result is close to that of the previous year

Tuapse Sea Commercial Port says its throughput in January-March 2020 totaled 4.2 million tonnes, which is nearly flat, year-on-year.



In the reporting period, transshipment of oil cargo grew by 12.9%, year-on-year to 2.4 million tonnes while transshipment of dry bulk cargo fell by 13.2% to 1.8 million tonnes due to reduced demand following handling of grain and ferrous metal.



In the reporting period, Tuapse Grain Terminal shipped 0.4 million tonnes of export grain (-16.4%), which reflects the general trend of that market.

In the reporting period, turnover of ferrous metal dropped by 31.9% to 0.5 million tonnes The decrease should be attributed to reconstruction launched at some production facilities of NLMK Group, the port’s strategic partner.



Coal transshipment in 1Q’2020 totaled 0.8 million tonnes, up 4%, year-on-year.

Having expanded the range of fruits and vegetables and the geography of cargo flows, TSCP continued building up its transshipment. In the reporting period, the company 47,000 tonnes of this cargo, up 80% versus 1Q’2019.



Exports, the bulk of TSCP cargo flow, totaled 4.1 million tonnes, transshipment of import and coastal trade cargo totaled 0.1 million tonnes.

Between January and March 2020, TSCP handled 204 cargo ships (96 dry cargo carriers and 108 oil tankers) and 20,376 railcars.

Tuapse Sea Commercial Port (TCSP Group) is the major terminal operator at the Port of Tuapse, one of Russia’s largest ports. The fleet of TCSP’s cargo handling equipment numbers 28 portal cranes with capacity of 10 to 124 tonnes, 65 loaders and bulldozers. In 2019, the company handled 14.1 million tonnes of cargo.